Erik Portillo was labeled a “longer term project” by former Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill after the Swedish goalie was selected by Buffalo in the third round of the 2019 draft.

Portillo, a 6-foot-6 prospect, planned to play one season in the United States Hockey League, followed by a few years at the University of Michigan.

The Sabres were willing to wait. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, another raw, lanky netminder, joined the organization as a second-round selection in 2017. Linus Ullmark was on the NHL roster. Portillo needed time to grow into his frame and transform into a technically sound goalie.

Across three-plus years, the Sabres monitored his progress from afar and, through development coach Seamus Kotyk, helped Portillo become one of the top goalies in NCAA hockey. He led the Wolverines to the Frozen Four last season and wants to do the same this spring.

Portillo won’t be stopping pucks for the Sabres, though. Now 22 years old and a junior at Michigan, Portillo had his rights traded Wednesday to the Los Angeles Kings for a 2023 third-round draft pick because he didn’t plan to sign an entry-level contract with Buffalo.

A trade was inevitable because Sabres GM Kevyn Adams wouldn’t have received a compensatory draft pick if Portillo left as an unrestricted free agent this summer. Portillo called the conclusion a "business decision" when reached by The Buffalo News a few hours after the trade.

“It’s obviously a business and, first of all, I'm super thankful for everything that I went through with Buffalo,” he told The News during a phone interview. “I had such a good time working with Seamus very closely. He's been absolutely fantastic for my development. It's a business decision and I don't want to get too deep into that, but I think the opportunity in LA is gonna be great. I'm really excited to hopefully start my pro career there and get going. It’s obviously a good opportunity and hopefully I get something started there.”

Portillo spoke to Kings GM Rob Blake over the phone Tuesday, but the two sides haven’t discussed next steps. Blake wants Portillo to focus on finishing his junior season with the Wolverines, who play Wisconsin in the Big Ten quarterfinals this weekend.

Portillo has a .901 save percentage for a Wolverines team that lost several high-end players to the NHL, including Sabres defenseman Owen Power. The Wolverines also dealt with a coaching change prior to this season and inexperience has led to some issues defensively in a conference that’s much deeper than it was a year ago when Portillo had a .926 save percentage and 2.14 goals-against average. He was their most valuable player during the Big Ten Tournament and delivered an outstanding performance in their Frozen Four loss.

The Kings have only two goalies under contract next season – Pheonix Copley and Cal Petersen – and neither have performed like a No. 1 in the NHL. They’ve reportedly tried to trade Petersen since demoting the Sabres draft pick to the American Hockey League. In theory, Portillo could be their AHL starter next season and No. 3 on the organizational depth chart, whereas he might have been in a rotation with Devon Levi if both signed with Buffalo this spring.

The Sabres are still working to develop their first franchise goalie since Ryan Miller left in 2014. Luukkonen entered Thursday with 15 wins in 25 appearances this season, while Levi has a .934 save percentage in 31 games as a junior at Northeastern University. Levi, whom Adams acquired during the 2021 draft, is expected to sign an entry-level contract with the Sabres after his season with the Huskies.

Portillo and Levi were the standouts at development camp in July, trading highlight-reel saves during a 3-on-3 tournament in which the Wolverines starter led his group to the title. The weekend was a recruitment opportunity for the Sabres, one last chance to impress a prospect who was drafted by the previous regime. There was more to the decision than the depth chart, Portillo said.

When Portillo decided to sign elsewhere, his agent, Pat Brisson, worked with Adams to find the right fit. Portillo preferred to focus on his season and trusted the staff at the agency, CAA.

“For me, personally, I don't think I've ever seen that as the issue, Levi and Luukkonen,” he said. “A lot of good, talented goalies. But, I mean, I've always seen it as, there's always going to be a tough way to get to the NHL, no matter what team you play on. But I got a really good feeling with LA and Rob Blake, and he's also very close to my current agent right now, (Pat) Brisson. I really trust them in what they're doing. … It is what it is. It's a business decision, and I got recommended to go this route.”