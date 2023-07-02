A return to Colorado was always Erik Johnson's preference after injuries caused the Avalanche to lose to the Seattle Kraken in seven games during the first round of the recent Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Colorado was Johnson's home for 13 of his 15 NHL seasons since he traded there by the St. Louis Blues, who drafted the right-shot defenseman first overall in 2006 over Jonathan Toews, Jordan Staal and Nicklas Backstrom.

Johnson endured a long, painful rebuild that eventually brought the Avalanche a Stanley Cup last summer. His impact on their young players, particularly defensemen like Cale Makar and Bowen Byram, will last long after his departure.

The Avalanche wanted to move in a different direction, though, and once free agency began Saturday, Johnson received "five or six" offers through his agent, Pat Brisson. Johnson, now 35 years old, decided to survey a few of his teammates in Colorado to hear their opinion on where he will play next season.

Their answer, as well as a conversation with Sabres captain Kyle Okposo, a childhood friend dating to when they were 8 years old, led Johnson to sign a one-year, $3.25 million contract to join forces in Buffalo with defensemen Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson.

"I called a lot of my old teammates and I was bouncing the teams off some of them," Johnson told reporters during a video conference call Sunday morning. "All of them really said Buffalo’s a team on the rise. That’s not a secret anymore. People know that the Sabres are coming.

"Whether it’s this year, next year – I don’t know how soon it’s going to be – I just feel it’s a team that’s going to contend for a long time. I think I can help that process, hopefully this year. You’ve just got to get into the playoffs. Anything can happen. ... It’s a contending team. Guys around the league know that and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to sign here. I just feel like it’s a team that real close."

Johnson's signing signals a change on how the Sabres are perceived league-wide. It wasn't long ago that players didn't hide their disappointment after a trade to Buffalo. Multiple contenders lined up to try to sign Johnson. Every team needs defense depth, particularly on the right side. He has 920 regular-season games of experience across 15 years. Playoff experience, particularly that of a Stanley Cup champion, is always in demand because of the wisdom that a player like Johnson can bring to a dressing room.

Yet Johnson chose to join a franchise that has a league-record, 12-year playoff drought. Johnson saw last season how much the Sabres have changed. He impressed by their top line of Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. The defense corps also caught Johnson's eye. He called Dahlin "one of the best in the league," and he expressed admiration for the way that Power and Samuelsson play the position.

The group on defense is one of the reasons why Johnson chose Buffalo. It reminds him of the one he left behind in Colorado, which is led by Makar, Byram and Samuel Girard. Johnson was the most common partner for Byram during the Avalanche's run to the Stanley Cup final.

"It’s a real great trio, and you can plug other guys in and out with those guys throughout the course of the season," said Johnson. "It just felt like a really good fit and I think I can lend some experience. They’re so good that they’re not going to need a lot of help with on-ice stuff. It’s just a lot of off-the-ice stuff and handling the day-to-day pressures that come with being a team that’s up and coming like the Sabres are."