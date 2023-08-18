T.S. Eliot said April is the cruelest month. It might actually be August.

We lost Vin Scully last August, and we’ve lost Rick Jeanneret this one. Their loss is incalculable. They were very different as broadcasters, but they had much in common, too.

Each came to feel like family in the cities where they were loved.

Scully was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for so long that his tenure began in Brooklyn. His 67 years as a broadcast voice are the longest for any big-league team.

Jeanneret did Buffalo Sabres games for every season of their existence except the first and the most recent. His 51 years as a broadcast voice are the longest for any NHL team.

Pete Weber, voice of the Nashville Predators, knew them both. He got to know Scully in the late 1970s and early 1980s when Weber was the color analyst for the Los Angeles Kings. And he got to know Jeanneret during two stints in Buffalo, including a long run when both worked Sabres games.

"Vin was lyrical. He took you gently by the hand and guided you," Weber says. "Rick was electric. He had the power to take you emotionally through a game."

Jeanneret lived in Niagara Falls, Ont., home of hydroelectric power, so maybe that electricity came naturally. Rick’s voice had the rhythm of the rapids over rocks.

"Mr. Hydro," Weber says.

Scully and Jeanneret came to be seen as symbols of their cities. Scully was erudite and button-down, as familiar as the Hollywood sign. Jeanneret was down-home and a little rumpled, as familiar as the McKinley Monument.

Scully drank scotch. Jeanneret drank beer.

What brand? "Cold," Weber says.

Weber is as beloved in Nashville as Scully was in LA and RJ in Buffalo. This makes him one of a select few who can explain how this works.

"I think it is peculiar to radio," Weber says. "Rick and Vin did TV, but they came up in radio. With radio, you tune in and you listen. You are engaged."

TV gives you the picture. On radio, a voice paints the picture for you. And sometimes that voice becomes so familiar that its owner evolves into a sort of favorite uncle – the kind who tell the best stories with the best turns of phrase.

How good was RJ? Scary good. Top shelf. He sang arias of the ice. After all, what else is La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-Lafontaine but a song?

We know Rick’s greatest hits: "Wow-ee Housley" when Phil Housley scored. "The population of Pominville has just gone up by one" when Jason Pominville scored. And, of course, "May Day! May Day! May Day!" when Brad May scored that goal. You know the one.

It beat the Boston Bruins in the playoffs 30 years ago. And Jeanneret’s call makes it feel as fresh as the day before yesterday.

His calls span generations. And generations is just another way of saying family.

My sister Moira’s son, Bart, is 42. Bart’s son, Brady, is 10.

"I’ll never know what it was like to experience (Gilbert) Perreault," Bart says. "And my son Brady will never know what it was like to experience (Dominik) Hasek. But my mom, my son and I all know the experience of being electrified by a game called by RJ."

Yes, there’s that word again – electricity. Courtesy of Mr. Hydro.

"It wasn’t just the classic calls," Bart says. "He kept up the same electricity, always. It could be Game 4 of the season or Game 40."

Bart took Brady to RJ Night in 2022. When they got home, father and son lay down in the boy’s bunkbed and watched classic Sabres clips on YouTube narrated by you-know-who. Before each clip ended, Brady begged for one more. This went on until 1 in the morning.

What wouldn’t all of us do for one more RJ call?

August, that cruel month, took Babe Ruth from us. Elvis, too. As broadcasters, Scully and Jeanneret were Elvis and the Babe rolled into one.

Scully was the voice of summer. Jeanneret was the voice of winter. They were two of a kind.

So raise a snifter of scotch for Scully, and a pint of Labatt Blue – make it two! – for RJ.

The population of paradise has just gone up by one.