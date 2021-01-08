Erik Brady: When Sabres voice Dave Hodge moved to Hockey Night, Alex Trebek got his answer

Mellanby says Hockey Night was looking for a younger man to replace Cornell in 1971. Hodge was 26 at the time, and Trebek was 30.

“I was really leaning toward Alex,” Mellanby says. “I took the tapes to my boss’s office. We watched them, and I told him I thought Alex would be a good choice. And my boss looked at me – he was a Navy guy from the Second World War – and he said, ‘We don’t hire guys with mustaches.’ ”

Mellanby had never told Trebek this story until their conversation before Trebek died, on Nov. 8, of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

“I said, ‘This is a voice from your past – Ralph Mellanby.’ And Alex said, ‘Ralph, you haven’t called me in four (expletive) years.’ Then I told him the story, and he laughed like hell.”

They talked for a time about old-time hockey, and old friends, understanding that it was likely the last conversation they would have. And then, before ringing off, there was this:

“He said, ‘Ralph, I want to thank you for helping my career by not picking me for Hockey Night in Canada – because then I never would have come to California.' ”

And this time it was Mellanby who laughed out loud.