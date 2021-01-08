Erik Brady: When Sabres voice Dave Hodge moved to Hockey Night, Alex Trebek got his answer

I’ll take Great Moments in Television History for $2,000, Alex.
The clue: Broadcaster Dave Hodge left the Buffalo Sabres after their first season to be the host of Hockey Night in Canada, beating out this other finalist for the role.
Who is Alex Trebek?
Ding, ding, ding.
How Hodge got the gig, rather than Trebek, is a story that made Trebek laugh out loud a couple of months before he died, when he got a call from Ralph Mellanby, the former executive producer of Hockey Night in Canada.
“When I sign an autograph,” Ferguson says, “I always add ‘Buffalo Bills’ to the bottom of it.”
Friday night, the last episode of "Jeopardy!" taped by Trebek will air. Mellanby, 86, who usually doesn’t watch, plans to tune in from his home in Niagara Falls, Ont.
“Oh, absolutely,” he says. “I wouldn’t miss it.”
Fifty years ago, Hockey Night was looking for a replacement for its longtime host, Ward Cornell. Mellanby requested audition tapes from five finalists. One was Trebek. Another was Hodge, who was the TV play-by-play voice for the Sabres in their inaugural season. Ted Darling, who was the radio play-by-play voice that year, had himself come to Buffalo from Hockey Night, where he was the Montreal host. (And, to bring it full circle, Darling’s son, Joel, would one day fill Mellanby’s role as executive producer of Hockey Night in Canada.)
Mellanby says Hockey Night was looking for a younger man to replace Cornell in 1971. Hodge was 26 at the time, and Trebek was 30.
“I was really leaning toward Alex,” Mellanby says. “I took the tapes to my boss’s office. We watched them, and I told him I thought Alex would be a good choice. And my boss looked at me – he was a Navy guy from the Second World War – and he said, ‘We don’t hire guys with mustaches.’ ”
Mellanby had never told Trebek this story until their conversation before Trebek died, on Nov. 8, of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.
“I said, ‘This is a voice from your past – Ralph Mellanby.’ And Alex said, ‘Ralph, you haven’t called me in four (expletive) years.’ Then I told him the story, and he laughed like hell.”
They talked for a time about old-time hockey, and old friends, understanding that it was likely the last conversation they would have. And then, before ringing off, there was this:
“He said, ‘Ralph, I want to thank you for helping my career by not picking me for Hockey Night in Canada – because then I never would have come to California.' ”
And this time it was Mellanby who laughed out loud.
Hockey fans in Buffalo understand the cultural weight that Hockey Night holds in Canadian life. So many of the on-air personalities Mellanby worked with in his decades as executive producer are household names there. Think Don Cherry, Ron McLean – and Howie Meeker.
As it happens, Meeker died on the same day as Trebek, at the age of 97. He was a former Toronto Maple Leafs winger who was already on Hockey Night broadcasts when Trebek got that look-see in 1971.
“I talked to Howie a couple of weeks before he died,” Mellanby says. “He lived on Vancouver Island, and he made me promise to come out to see him for his 100th birthday. He sounded very chipper and very much like Howie.”
Which is to say not at all like Trebek. They were a pair of telegenic Canadians with styles that could hardly have been more different. Trebek spoke with crisp diction and punctilious pronunciation, while Meeker spoke in squeaky-voiced bursts of folksy wisdom – all “lickety-split” and “goldarn,” with more “malarkey” mentions than Joe Biden.
Both broadcasters were born in Ontario: Trebek in Sudbury and Meeker in Kitchener. And years later, Trebek always looked a little wounded when "Jeopardy!" contestants whiffed on clues concerning Canadian geography.
Meeker won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year in 1947, beating out Gordie Howe – Trebek’s childhood hero. Meeker played on four Stanley Cup winners in Toronto in his first five seasons, back when the Leafs did that sort of thing. Trebek, meanwhile, sometimes played in celebrity hockey games – including one in Buffalo, in 1990, for a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Sabres, in which Trebek missed the net on a breakaway.
Last year, in the "Jeopardy!" studio, Trebek got to announce the first-round draft choice for the Ottawa Senators. He was, after all, a graduate of the University of Ottawa, where he majored in philosophy and got his start on CBC Radio while still a student. By the late 1960s, he was reading the news on CBC Radio and, from time to time, covering sports for CBC Television, including tennis, golf and curling.
That’s how he came to Mellanby’s notice – and how he came within a close shave of being a hockey host instead of a game-show host. But history tells us it all came out right. "Jeopardy!" got Trebek. Hodge got Hockey Night. And Buffalo got another new voice in the Sabres’ second season — none other than Rick Jeanneret.
“Dave Hodge was a good choice for us,” Mellanby says. “But Alex would have been great, too. Don’t you think?”
Of course. No one in life has all the answers, but Alex Trebek had them all in the form of a question.