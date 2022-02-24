Erik Brady: The night Gretzky broke the goals record in Buffalo, and the organ played on

Less than seven minutes remained when Gretzky took the puck away from Sabres forward Steve Patrick just inside the Buffalo blue line. Sabres defenseman Richie Dunn hooked his stick across Gretzky’s arms, but Gretzky brushed him away and skated into the slot. He shot from 12 feet.

Buffalo goalie Don Edwards had stopped Gretzky’s first seven shots that night and had given up only one Gretzky goal in nine games across three seasons. But this time the puck slid under the goaltender’s legs.

“The first thing that came into my head was that it put us up, 4-3,” Gretzky said after. “Then there was relief and a sense of satisfaction.”

The Oilers jumped off the bench to mob their hero. Esposito appeared on the ice for a brief ceremony. Then the game resumed. Gretzky would play almost 30 minutes on the night. “I got so tired,” he said, “that I got my second wind.” And his second goal – and then his third.

No. 78 came on a high shot from the slot. No. 79 came on a slap shot from the left circle. And that was that: Oilers 6, Sabres 3.