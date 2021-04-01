Erik Brady: Remembering when Sabres were an April Fools' joke for the gags, not their play

“I’m doing it with humor, I suppose, but I’m really irritated as hell,” he says from his home in Great Valley. He is a retired journalism professor at St. Bonaventure University, his alma mater. “I’m one of the last people alive who was there with the Sabres at the beginning. I’m literally one of a dying breed. So I’m trying to have fun with it. Otherwise I’d be really ticked off.”

Think of this original Sabres employee as a Buffalo original – in the sense that Thelonious Monk was an American original. Wieland worked not in jazz but as a corporate spokesperson, which is normally not thought of as a jazzy profession. But he made it so with his mission to boost the profile of an expansion team by showcasing it as a franchise full of fun.

Wieland, 82, was a reporter at the Courier-Express and the Buffalo Evening News before he moved into public relations with General Motors. In 1970, the newborn Sabres hired him as their first public relations director, which turned out to be a stroke of corporate genius. Here was a guy who could make saves (as a practice goalie) and make waves (as a practical jokester).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month