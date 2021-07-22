Erik Brady: NHL draft conjures memories of French Connection

So much so that on April 10, 1972, it won Oscars for best picture, best actor (Hackman), best director (William Friedkin) and best screenplay and editing.

The Sabres’ second season had ended six nights earlier. One year later, to the day, Robert scored in overtime – with assists from Perreault and Martin – to give the Sabres a 3-2 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

By then they were already well known as the French Connection – three musketeers, armed with sabre-sticks, who all hailed from Quebec. It is a name worthy of the line.

As the story is usually told, Lee Coppola christened them as such on a message board at the Aud. Those boards had space for just two lines, and Coppola used them to convey information with wit and style, like an expert headline writer working with a tight count. That’s fitting, because Coppola is one of the greats of Buffalo journalism history.