Don Luce got the best gift he could have imagined for Father’s Day: the Stanley Cup.

Scott Luce, his son, is director of amateur scouting for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. And Don watched the clinching game of the Cup finals the other day in the basement of the Williamsville home he bought 50 years ago.

Scott grew up in that home. And now maybe he’ll have a chance to bring the Cup for a quick visit this summer. If he does, and if you happen to see Lord Stanley’s chalice passing by on the streets of Western New York, feel free to let loose with a “Luuuuuuce!”

That’s the way local fans saluted Don Luce when he played for the Buffalo Sabres back in the day. He still hears it once in a while, even now, when someone recognizes him as he’s out and about.

“I played in the Cup finals for the Sabres in ’75,” Don says. “I was in management when we went in ’99. And then I was with Philly when they went in 2010.”

The Sabres lost the 1975 Stanley Cup finals to the Philadelphia Flyers. They lost the 1999 finals to the Dallas Stars. And the Flyers lost the 2010 finals to the Chicago Blackhawks.

And in 2018 the Golden Knights lost to the Washington Capitals. That made the Luce family 0-4 in Stanley Cup finals – until last week, when the Knights won in five games against the Florida Panthers.

This was extra sweet, because Scott had been scouting director for the Panthers before he came to Vegas; this means he was in charge of selecting some of the players on both teams in these finals.

“I’m happy for my son and all the work he puts in,” Don says. “It’s very satisfying and tremendously exciting. What can you say? It’s awesome.”

Don, 74, played 13 seasons in the NHL, mostly for the Sabres, though he also had stints with the New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs. His best season came in 1974-75, when the Sabres reached the Cup finals: He had 33 goals (eight of them short-handed), 76 points and won the Bill Masterton Trophy, which goes to the NHL player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.

All of which led to those calls at the Aud of “Luuuuuce!” (This was an echo of Bills fans screaming “Juuuuice” for O.J. Simpson; later it would be “Looooou” for Lou Piccone and “Bruuuuuce” for Bruce Smith.)

“That always felt good,” Don says. “Still does.”

He served as an assistant coach for the Sabres in 1986-87, then became their head of player personnel. Don served in that role until 2006, then headed player development for the Flyers from 2006 to 2012.

“We kept the house here in Buffalo when we went to Philly,” he says. “We knew this is where we wanted to be. Buffalo is a great city. It’s the people who make a city, and the people here are just awesome. From the day we moved in, we were welcomed with open arms.”

The Luce family lived in the Crescent Park neighborhood of Fort Erie, Ont., in Don’s first two seasons with the Sabres. Scott got his start playing hockey in Fort Erie.

“He was about 5 when we moved to Williamsville,” Don says. “He always wanted to be a goalie. We thought it would pass, but it didn’t. He was a goalie. He pursued that and he did well and eventually played in the ECHL and the American Hockey League,” including for the Rochester Americans.

Scott wasn’t able to follow in his father’s skates into the NHL, but did follow him into the top echelon of NHL scouting.

“He would travel with me, go to some games when I was scouting,” Don says. “He was well ingrained in hockey from a young age. He listened very well. Through all that, though, he put his own plan together. That’s why I’m so proud of him today. He has his own way of doing things, and it has turned out very well for him.”

Griffin Luce, Scott’s son, plays defense for the Springfield (Mass.) Thunderbirds of the AHL, and had a stint with the Amerks in 2020-21. When he got a look-see at the Sabres’ development camp in 2018, he told NHL.com: “When people see my last name, they either ask me about Grandpa, or they ask how to pronounce it.”

Grandpa watched the Golden Knights’ golden moment the other day in the man cave of the Williamsville home that’s been his since 1973.

“It’s really hard to describe, a feeling that is hard to express in words,” Don says of his son’s Stanley Cup. “It’s elation. It’s the goal for everybody in hockey. And when you win it, you’re astounded. It’s like a dream come true.”

So, does all this somehow fulfill family destiny?

“Oh, yeah, absolutely. For sure. Yup. It’s a win for him.

“And it’s a win for the rest of us, too.”