Erik Brady: How neighborly gesture spawned ex-Sabre Gerry Meehan memorabilia collection

That set Miller on a course of collecting Gretzky stuff, too, even if the Great One didn’t live next door. He recently sold his Gretzky collection, plus some other choice items, for more than $10,000. The centerpiece was that rookie card.

Miller will never sell the Meehan collection. Someday he plans to give it to the Meehan family. Danny Meehan told Miller that his father wasn’t much of a collector when he played, nor was anyone else in the family, and so they would be happy to have the memorabilia whenever that day comes.

Miller has two signed and framed Meehan jerseys – a Sabres one in blue with No. 15, and a Caps one in white with No. 14. He has an original charcoal drawing of Meehan by Charles Linnett, who put out a series of hockey lithographs in the 1970s. And he has a full-page color illustration of Meehan that ran in the Buffalo Evening News in 1973.

You can see the collection for yourself on Miller’s website: gerrymeehan.com.

“No one else had it,” he says of the domain name.

No one has else has a collection like his, either.

“I didn’t want it to get scrapped. And I just felt like the Meehan family should have it,” he says.