Erik Brady: Fred Hunt, who helped bring Sabres to Buffalo, nets Hall of Fame hat trick

Fred Hunt was not the greatest hockey player ever born in Brantford, Ont. That would be some guy named Gretzky.

Now, though, Fred has a notable place alongside Wayne as fellow members of the Brantford and Area Sports Hall of Recognition.

Frederick Tennyson Hunt Sr. was inducted posthumously this month, which gives him a hat trick of halls, counting his memberships in the Greater Buffalo Sports and the Buffalo Sabres halls of fame. That’s how his daughter, Susan Hunt, likes to think of it.

And she should know, as a hall of famer herself, so honored by the Buffalo Broadcasters Association. Susan was a host of “PM Magazine,” on WGRZ, back in the day, among other local media affiliations. And nowadays she works behind the camera as a field director on “House Hunters” on HGTV.

She came from her home in California to join Fred Jr., a Buffalo contractor, at the induction ceremony in Brantford, which is about 90 miles from Buffalo.

“This would have meant a lot to my father,” Susan says. “He was very proud to have come from Brantford. He was a Buffalonian through and through, but still very much a Canadian.”

Hunt played briefly in the NHL in the 1940s for the New York Americans and New York Rangers, but he spent most of his career in the American Hockey League, in Springfield, Mass.; Hershey, Pa.; and, of course, Buffalo.

That’s where he met the fashion model Alda Frank at McLeod’s, her family’s restaurant on Chippewa Street. “Once they became a couple,” Susan says, “Buffalo was always going to be home.”

Hunt was general manager of the Buffalo Bisons from 1952 to 1970, when the hockey franchise went out of existence to make way for the Sabres — which, as it happens, was partly thanks to him. Let the scoresheet show that Hunt gets an assist in bringing the NHL to Buffalo, which is only fitting since he led the AHL in assists for the Bisons in 1943-44.

The story goes that Hunt and George Collins, a Buffalo physician, were playing golf at Crag Burn Country Club in the 1960s when Hunt told Collins that NHL expansion was inevitable and that Buffalo, with the right owners, would be an ideal city for it.

“My father was a great golfer,” Susan says, “and he played with Dr. Collins and they talked about all the youth hockey in Buffalo and how there would be great support for an NHL team. So George said, ‘Let’s get Seymour out here, and we’ll play golf.’ ”

The next week, Collins brought his friend Seymour Knox III, and they played as a threesome. “And the rest is history,” Susan says.

Hunt won three Calder Cups as a player for the Bisons in the 1940s. He won another as general manger in 1962-63. Susan was in third grade — and took the Cup to P.S. 54 for show and tell.

Hunt then won another Calder Cup as the Bisons’ GM in 1969-70, their last season, and still one more as general manager of the Cincinnati Swords in 1972-73, when he was simultaneously the assistant general manager of the Sabres, under Punch Imlach. Hunt kept that job until his death, in 1977, of complications from a heart attack.

“Dad and Punch joined forces in 1970, and in five years they built a team that should have won the Stanley Cup,” Susan says. “That team was so great and so exciting. That’s what happens when you get good hockey people together. It was a privilege for me to be around that.”

Title IX turned 50 last week, and Susan says her father was a man ahead of his time. He often let her skate at the Aud on Sunday mornings, though there were no hockey teams for her then, as there were for her brothers. (She later played field hockey at Buffalo Seminary.)

“He was one of the most supportive dads ever, and he didn’t see the gender difference. He would just say, ‘Hey, I’m going to take Susie down to the Aud this morning.’ My mother was completely against it. She thought it was ridiculous. But Dad would let me put on my skates and take a stick and a puck and skate all Sunday morning. I was fast and I loved it.”

Her mother did teach her a valuable hockey lesson, though.

“The Bisons were doing dreadful one year, so Dad stepped in as coach and he got booed, so I started crying. And my mother said to me, ‘If you ever do that again, you will not go another hockey game. This is what sports is.’ Boy, I learned a quick lesson then.”

Such toughness served Susan well in the late 1970s, when she was among the first women to enter NFL and NHL locker rooms as reporters. Today, of course, that’s routine.

“I was reporting for Westwood One Radio, and I went into the Bills’ locker room to do interviews, just like everybody else. And some of the guys chose to greet me just standing there in the buff to see what kind of reaction they could get. And I just looked and said, ‘Not really impressed, guys,’ and kept going. I just did my job, and that was that.”

Susan is grateful for the trip to Brantford this month in her father’s memory. (He is also acknowledged in the AHL’s Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award, given annually to the player who best exemplifies sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.) She well remembers two other trips she took to the Bell City.

One came in 1970, when Brantford gave her father the key to the city. And the other was in the early 1980s, when she was the host of Buffalo’s “PM Magazine” and she went to interview the namesake of the newly opened Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre.

As it happens, that’s the home of the Brantford and Area Sports Hall of Recognition — where Fred and Wayne are now neighboring immortals.