Erik Brady: Former Sabre Gerry Meehan feeling right at home as visiting professor at UB

Gerry Meehan likes to say he found his niche in Buffalo. He means as a player with the Sabres.

The truth is, though, that Meehan found his niche here in other ways as well: as a student (at Canisius College and the University at Buffalo School of Law), as a lawyer (practicing corporate and immigration law downtown), and as general manager of the Sabres (trading for top talent such as Dominik Hasek and Pat Lafontaine).

Meehan, 75, left the Sabres’ front office following the 1995-96 season and moved back to Toronto, his hometown, where he founded a sports consulting and legal advising company that did work that included tax evaluations for NHL teams and setting up benefit programs for retired pro athletes.

Then, in September, with little fanfare, he returned to Buffalo – and is happy to be back.

“It’s funny, but with the Covid thing, we haven’t been able to be too ‘back’ yet,” he says, “what with all the closures and the mask mandates and the winter. But now it is getting to be almost like home again, after 25 years away.”

He returned to be a visiting professor at UB, where he is helping to create academic programs on how to run professional sports teams. Many colleges offer good programs in sports management and sports administration, he says, but none that he knows of offer the sort of interdisciplinary curriculum that he has in mind, combining computer science, law, and management.

“It is a new venture that I have been working on for the last three or four years,” he says. “We have it 60% to where we want it, and we will continue to refine it.”

Existing sports management programs cover coursework in marketing, ticket sales, operational matters, sponsorships and media rights. Those things, while important, Meehan argues, are more about ancillary revenue and less about the basics of how to run a team day to day in the crucible of a season.

“That’s more about the business side of the game,” he says. “But when you are a coach or a general manager or a scout, it is all about winning. There is no textbook for that. We are creating the manual.”

Meehan’s titles are visiting professor and associate director of the Institute for Computational and Data Sciences. His emerging sports program also has an association with the law school’s Center for the Advancement of Sport. Helen “Nellie” Drew, who worked with Meehan in the Sabres’ front office in the 1990s, is director of the center and a professor of practice in sports law.

“We are continuing to develop the model,” Meehan says. “We have the engineering department and law professors and a Ph.D. in mathematics and me all working together to combine legal issues and management issues and data sciences. People running teams need to make efficient decisions on player management, player development, contract negotiations, and all of these really large financial decisions.”

E. Bruce Pitman, the Ph.D., is a professor in the department of materials design and innovation in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Analytics is the practice of using advanced statistical data to evaluate players. The program developing at UB will apply analytics in other areas as well, including scouting. “The whole idea,” Meehan says, “is to develop a balance between traditional decision-making, which is basically the eye test, or watching players play, and combining that with modern statistical analysis and computer science to make decisions. We have a list of experts who work with us in scouting, data science, management and physical therapy.”

One part of the program has already begun, with more than 30 students, most of them recently retired hockey players.

“It is for retiring athletes coming out of their playing careers,” Meehan says. “We know athletes make good hires, because they are highly achievement-oriented – and they are also fun to be around.”

The programs will be open to anyone, but he expects former professional athletes to be a primary source. They know how to play their sports, but not how to manage them.

“There is an image that former players play golf and gamble and go to racetracks,” Meehan says. “But there are a lot of former players looking for jobs. We can teach them what they need to know.”

Meehan played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and then the Philadelphia Flyers before coming to Buffalo in the 1970 expansion draft. He was the Sabres’ second captain, 50 years ago, and he kept the family home in Buffalo when he moved on to play for the Vancouver Canucks, Atlanta Flames and Washington Capitals.

“I’ll tell you what, looking back, I see that these four years-plus as a player in Buffalo really gave us – me and my family – our home base,” he says. “It was my chore to be wanted by some teams and not by others. We had a young family, and the kids were in school, so we decided to maintain a home in Buffalo. And because both sides of the family are from the Toronto area, it was very convenient from that standpoint as well.”

Meehan retired in 1979 and completed his undergraduate degree at Canisius that year. Anthony J. Colucci Jr., the late Buffalo attorney, emerged as Meehan’s mentor during this time, and Colucci urged him to take the LSAT and apply to law school. He enrolled at UB Law months later and graduated in 1982. Then he began work for the Buffalo firm of Cohen Swados Wright Hanifin Bradford & Brett – which, as it happens, represented the Sabres.

“When they made me an offer, I thought, ‘Well, this is a natural for me. It’s the sports world, and it’s law.’”

Meehan worked in corporate law and immigration law while helping Sabres GM Scotty Bowman with player contracts. After two years with Cohen Swados, he moved to the Sabres as an assistant legal counsel. And then he succeeded Bowman as general manager in 1986-87.

Meehan built a strong roster: He obtained Hasek, LaFontaine and Dale Hawerchuk in trades. And he drafted Pierre Turgeon (with the No. 1 overall choice) and Alexander Mogilny (with the 89th overall). Meehan’s knowledge of immigration law came in handy when the Sabres helped Mogilny defect from the Soviet Union.

“We put together a pretty competitive roster,” Meehan says. “For a number of reasons, including injuries to key players, it never reached the spectacular outcome that we wanted.”

No, but it sure did give Meehan real-world experience in how to run a pro sports team. And now, at UB, he is in the business of helping others learn how to do that.

Meehan found his niche here as a player. Since then, in his evolution as a man in full, he has done the same as a student, a lawyer, a general manager, a consultant – and now as a visiting professor.

He isn’t just visiting, though. Gerry Meehan is back in Buffalo, and feeling right at home again.

