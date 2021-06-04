Erik Brady: Ex-Sabre Larry Hillman's hex remains on Maple Leafs

Hillman thought that earned him the right to a raise. He was making $15,000 (about $120,000 in today’s dollars) and wanted $20,000. Imlach offered $19,000. Hillman said no. Imlach raised the offer at the 11th hour to $19,500. Hillman still said no. And what happened next is Toronto legend.

Imlach fined Hillman $100 a day. He rejoined the team after 24 days – and would later proclaim that until the Leafs repaid his $2,400 fine, they would never win another Stanley Cup.

“Someone asked me after 35 years, ‘Isn’t that long enough?’ ” Hillman says. “And I said, ‘No, 50 years sounds like a nice round figure.’ And I took it off at 50.”

Brendan Shanahan was named president of the Leafs in 2014. He set about repairing rifts with some of the Leafs of the 1960s – notably Hall of Famer Dave Keon – when the team celebrated the 50th anniversary of its last Stanley Cup. That’s when Shanahan had the Leafs cut a check for Hillman: $2,400 – plus interest.

How much did a half-century of interest come to? Hillman would rather not say.

“I used the money to put in a 40-foot dock, with a ladder and the works, on the lake at our summer cottage,” he says. “I’ll leave it at that.”