Erik Brady: 50 years after he joined Sabres, Tim Horton legacy is more than coffee and doughnuts

Sunday it will be 50 years since Buffalo Sabres General Manager Punch Imlach plucked Tim Horton from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the intraleague draft.

“Good move,” says Mike Robitaille, who adds a snicker to underscore the depth of his understatement.

Today Horton’s name means coffee and doughnuts – across Canada and here in Western New York. But if you are of a certain age, and got to see Horton play, his name means so much more.

And if you got to play with him, as Robitaille did, well, then the name means more than we can imagine.

The Sabres, in their third season, would go on to make their first playoffs – and Robitaille believes Horton’s strong-willed presence on the ice and off was a big reason why.

Horton was 42 when he got to Buffalo. The rest of the hockey world thought he was done. He scored just one goal in 124 games for the Sabres, but there is no counting how many he prevented.

“He solidified our team and brought us a lot of confidence,” Robitaille says. “He did everything right, and the team kind of followed suit. A lot of players got better because of him.”

Robitaille counts himself as one of those. Horton was paired with several young defensemen in Buffalo, mostly famously with Jim Schoenfeld, though also with Robitaille for a time.

“We all had a turn with him,” Robitaille says. “My whole career changed dramatically as soon as I got to play with him. Everything changed for me. I learned how to play correctly – not just grab the puck and go with it and take a shot on net.

“I mean, how to play in your own zone, how to address certain situations during a game, how much time is left on the clock and how to play it then, how to stand up at the blue line, how to take guys out in front of the net, how to work the corners, how to use your defense partner. I mean, I never thought about all this stuff.”

Robitaille was 24 when Horton came to town. Larry Carriere was 20. And Schoenfeld was 19, a rookie taken with the fifth overall choice in the 1972 draft.

“We were a lot of young pups on that team, and we just gravitated to him,” Robitaille says. “We were like, holy [smoke], so this is how the game gets played, and how successful you could be if you played it properly.”

Horton didn’t coach up the pups. He led by example.

“I learned the game from watching him,” Robitaille says. “It’s not like he pulled me aside after practice and said, ‘Hey, Mike, here’s how to play the game.’ That isn’t the way it was. It was watch, and study, and learn.”

Horton was among the NHL’s premier defensemen of the 1960s, when he anchored a Leafs defense that won the Stanley Cup four times in six seasons (and, of course, not at all since). Though only 5-feet-10 and 180 pounds, he carried a reputation as hockey’s strongest man.

No less a luminary than Gordie Howe once put it this way: “Tim Horton was stronger than the other players, and he had a low center of gravity that made it difficult to move him. He won almost every puck battle he had in his career.”

Imlach coached Horton in Toronto and was happy to bring him to Buffalo – and not just for veteran leadership.

“I think it was twofold,” Robitaille says. “Punch, he was a real Barnum and Bailey guy. He took care of the fans. Bringing in a player like Tim Horton really made quite an imprint on our team and in the public domain.”

Today, of course, Horton’s imprint is more about doughnuts than defense. He opened his first shop in Hamilton, Ont., in 1964. Most of the company’s growth came after his death, 10 years later, in a one-car crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way near St. Catharines, Ont., on his way back to Buffalo after a game in Toronto.

The first Tim Hortons in the United States opened in Amherst, on Niagara Falls Boulevard, in 1985. Back then there were only about 200 other shops, in Ontario and Quebec. Now there are more than 5,000 shops worldwide, including more than 150 in Western New York.

Horton had a vision of that kind of growth. Robitaille saw that a few times personally after practices.

“We would drive around looking for good areas to open up a doughnut shop,” Robitaille says. “He was just kind of getting into it, but he had the business mind of ‘location, location, location.’ He always had his eyes open. He always had a business hat on.”

Robitaille believes he was the first Sabres player to live in Buffalo full time, which he figures gave him good insight into where to look for potential places.

“I knew all the busy spots, the busy intersections. Transit Road was just beginning to come into its own. Niagara Falls Boulevard and Maple, and so on.”

That first U.S. location, at 1705 Niagara Falls Blvd., is still in business. Is it one of the spots Robitaille showed Horton a lifetime ago?

"I don’t remember,” Robitaille says with a laugh. “But I know this much: I never got a finder’s fee.”