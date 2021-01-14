Eric Staal's status uncertain after taking elbow to the jaw in Sabres' loss

Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe, who was near Staal when the hit occurred, called the hit "pretty dirty." Staal, who was acquired from Minnesota this offseason in exchange for Marcus Johansson, centered the Sabres' second forward line Thursday against Washington and played on the second power-play unit.

“Yeah, that’s a tough hit," said Sabres winger Taylor Hall. "He’s not even a really dangerous player at that point when he has the puck. So, for the guy to go after him and make contact with his jaw like that, it’s not something that you want to see. Hopefully he’s OK. I haven’t been able to check on him yet. But he’s a big part of our team not only on the ice but off the ice. He’s been around, he’s played over 1,000 games. He’s made a huge impact in this league and on our team already, so hopefully he’s OK.”

Across 18 shifts Thursday, Staal recorded one shot on goal and was on the ice for two goals against, including one in which he turned the puck over deep in his own zone.

Staal is the most accomplished player on the Sabres' roster. Since being drafted second overall by Carolina in 2003, Staal has played 1,241 regular-season games. He has totaled 436 goals and 585 assists. He has also appeared in 62 playoff games and won a Stanley Cup in Carolina with Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams in 2006.

With Staal out in the third period Thursday, Cody Eakin moved to the second line and Dylan Cozens made an appearance at center. The Sabres host the Capitals again Friday night in Buffalo.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.