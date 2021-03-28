Eric Staal eager to put time with Sabres behind him after trade

When he met the Montreal media Sunday and was first asked of his terrible time with the Buffalo Sabres, Eric Staal initially said, "The good part for me right now is I don't really need to explain. I can kind of put that behind me."

But pressed on the issue later in the 30-minute call, Staal gave a window about life into pandemic-era hockey on the NHL's worst team.

"There were so many hurdles. There were so many things that just didn't line up the way we had in mind," said Staal, who was traded to the Canadiens on Friday for two draft picks. "The reality is we started OK. We had an up and down kind of first two weeks or so. We were kind of finding our game, filling our roles and then we got hit with Covid. It went through our room like wildfire and it wasn't great. Two weeks of guys battling that and a couple guys battling it pretty hard. It was difficult. When we we came back after that we never found any footing."

And that includes Staal, who had only three goals with the Sabres and none in his final 23 games.

