Eric Staal eager to put time with Sabres behind him after trade

When he met the Montreal media Sunday and was first asked of his terrible time with the Buffalo Sabres, Eric Staal initially said, "The good part for me right now is I don't really need to explain. I can kind of put that behind me."
But pressed on the issue later in the 30-minute call, Staal gave a window about life into pandemic-era hockey on the NHL's worst team.
"There were so many hurdles. There were so many things that just didn't line up the way we had in mind," said Staal, who was traded to the Canadiens on Friday for two draft picks. "The reality is we started OK. We had an up and down kind of first two weeks or so. We were kind of finding our game, filling our roles and then we got hit with Covid. It went through our room like wildfire and it wasn't great. Two weeks of guys battling that and a couple guys battling it pretty hard. It was difficult. When we we came back after that we never found any footing."
And that includes Staal, who had only three goals with the Sabres and none in his final 23 games.
"Obviously it has been a very difficult season for the Sabres and for me personally there," he said. "I think there's a lot of contributing factors ... I know Kevyn is going to do the best he can to recharge that organization, recharge that program. He'll do a good job but there's a ways to go. For me, having this chance to be a Montreal Canadien and join this team with a lot of great players, a lot of talent is exciting for me."
Staal had challenges off the ice as well. In the final year of his contract, Staal opted to come to Buffalo for the season without his wife and three sons as they stayed home in Minnesota.
"I had a few moments on the phone with my family back home. Some tough times for sure," he said. "I have three boys 11, 9 and 6, and they all play hockey. They all are busy with a lot of different things and they love having dad around.
"So when I’m not around and going through some of the things I went through the last couple months it was for sure difficult. It’s part of playing this game and part of life in it right now."
Staal said he's looking forward to playing meaningful games for the next few weeks in Montreal with former Team Canada Olympic teammates Corey Perry, Shea Weber and Carey Price as the Habs battle to stay in a playoff spot in the North Division
"There’s no place better to play. It’s always been my favorite place to play on the road and now I get to suit up for the home team," Staal said. "It’s a pretty phenomenal feeling and I’m just looking forward to it."