Eric Comrie and Craig Anderson kicking off process to form a tandem in Sabres' net

Given the best opportunity of his career to be a starting goalie in the NHL, Eric Comrie has put his best skate forward into melding with the Buffalo Sabres.

The 27-year-old hit town a couple of weeks early to check out his new home and take part in the players' precamp skates in LECOM Harborcenter. He even attended team parties to watch Bills games.

"It was really good for me to come early, just to get to know everybody," the energetic Comrie said after practice Friday in KeyBank Center. "It's kind of weird to say, but you meet like 50 people and try to remember their names in one day and it's really hard. So I think I've almost gotten everything down from everyone top to bottom, so it's getting better. I've had a really fun time here so far."

The 6-foot-1 Comrie was born in Edmonton, grew up in Los Angeles and has been in the Winnipeg organization for most of the last nine years around quick stops in Detroit and New Jersey.

"This city is a pretty easy spot to get acclimated to," he said. "The people here are fantastic. You get to walk around, get to meet people, get to see how big of a sports town this is. Even just going across the border to get my visa everyone's like, 'Wow, we're so excited for the team this year.' Seeing that kind of stuff really makes it exciting for me, excited to see how much of a sports town this is and how much I want to be a part of that."

While there's always going to be competition at camp, the Sabres' master plan in goal has Comrie taking the starter's role with veteran Craig Anderson backing him up and the tandem of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban working in Rochester.

Comrie posted a .920 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average last year in Winnipeg. But among the things that piqued the Sabres' interest and resulted in a two-year, $3.6 million free-agent contract was Comrie's .938 save percentage at even strength – tops in the NHL among goalies who played at least 19 games last season.

"He works," said coach Don Granato. "His reputation from coaches that coached him and from teammates who had him was that this guy's a tireless worker. And you can see that. That's evident when you watch him."

"He has a smile on his face, kind of a welcoming personality of 'Hey, I'm Eric. Nice to meet you' kind of thing," said Anderson. "Some guys you can walk in the room and you're like, 'Oh, don't mess with that guy.' He's got a very welcoming aura around him.

"I've had a couple conversations with him already and it's been very positive. He's just looking to gain knowledge from the guys around him and be here to pull on the rope like everybody else."

Comrie said these early days of camp are huge to become comfortable in the Sabres' system and build rapport with his defense.

"You've just got to keep building reps, and reps and reps," he said. "It's all about just getting as much time in the net as you can. It just takes time. ... The more familiarity we will have with each other, the more success we'll have."

Comrie said playing with the 41-year-old Anderson, who has 683 career NHL games on his resume, was another reason to sign in Buffalo. They're on different groups in camp thus far so not on the ice at the same time, but have connected in the dressing room.

"It's been great so far. He's a funny guy," Comrie said. "Just today I was crying laughing in the room today with 'Subby' (Subban) and 'Andy' talking about some gear stuff. Just getting to know them has been fantastic."

Comrie said he was jogging Anderson's memory bank about previous games in the veteran's career and has studied Anderson's acumen for reading plays before they happen. It's much like how he paid close attention to the exquisite positioning around the crease employed by Winnipeg starter Connor Hellebuyck.

Anderson considered both returning and retiring and felt after a couple of weeks of summer workouts that he was motivated to come back. He talked with his family and his agent, then informed the Sabres he would return. The sides worked out a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

"I had a really good exit meeting with Kevyn and Don," Anderson said, referring to Granato and GM Kevyn Adams. "The message was, 'We'd love to have you back and we like what you do around the room with the guys. We like your compete level on the ice and the ball's in your court.'"

Anderson battled through injuries to play 31 games for the Sabres last season and it's reasonable to think the club wants him to push that number again. But don't think for a second he's assuming he's going to be the backup.

"My job is to to earn: Earn my spot, earn my ice time, make it difficult for these young guys to come in and take that ice, right?" Anderson said. "... My conversation with with the coaching staff is if I'm not earning don't give it to me. And if one of these young guys steps up and earns it, all means, give him the ball and let him run with it.

"I'm mentally ready to be whatever role I need to be but at the same time, I trained all summer to be the starter, to fight for my ice and play as much as my body is able to do."