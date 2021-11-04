Eichel memories: A look back at the Buffalo career of Captain Jack after trade to Vegas Golden Knights

The contract: On Oct. 3, 2017, the eve of the season opener that would mark Phil Housley's debut as Sabres coach, the 20-year-old Eichel signed an eight-year, $80 million contract extension to become the richest player in franchise history. The contract kicked in for the 2018-19 season and remains in force through 2025-26.

The captaincy: Though it was not part of the negotiations the previous year, the Sabres named Eichel their captain on Oct. 3, 2018. He was cooking dinner in his waterfront town house when he received a call from Housley asking him to drive back to the arena for a meeting. Eichel was greeted by Housley, General Manager Jason Botterill and owner Terry Pegula, and they gave him the news.

"It was a really cool moment," Eichel said. "I'm very thankful and honored to be the captain of this franchise."

In what was probably not a cool moment, Sabres GM Kevyn Adams announced on Sept. 23 of this year that Eichel was no longer the captain.

"From our perspective and my perspective, I feel the captain is the heartbeat of your team," Adams said prior to the Sabres’ first training camp practices. "And we're in a situation from where we were in the past and where we are now that we felt that we need to do to address that and make that decision here."