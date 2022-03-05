Eden's Alex Iafallo a key player in Kings' push for a playoff spot

Iafallo had dozens of family and friends at KeyBank Center when he played his first game against the Sabres in Buffalo in February 2017. He isn’t sure how big the postgame greeting party will be Sunday, but estimated there will be “quite a few” on hand.

The Kings are 8-3 over their last 11 games, capped by a 4-3 overtime win in Columbus on Friday. When acting head coach Trent Yawney needed to stabilize his third line centered by 19-year-old Quentin Byfield, he turned to Iafallo to bring consistent pressure on the forecheck.

Iafallo’s projected defensive wins above replacement – a metric that illustrates a player’s impact away from the puck in 5-on-5 situations – was tied with Patrice Bergeron and Marcus Foligno for first among all NHL forwards entering Saturday, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.

Evolving-Hockey’s goals above replacement model, which measures a player’s impact in all situations, ranks sixth on the Kings, and he trails only Kopitar in short-handed ice time among Los Angeles forwards. Iafallo wants to make more of an impact offensively, beginning with his left-handed shot.

Sabres Notebook: Zemgus Girgensons nearing return after extended absence Girgensons’ return isn’t imminent, though. Coach Don Granato told reporters before the game against the Minnesota Wild that Girgensons won’t be an option to play Sunday or Monday when the Sabres host the Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers, respectively.

Iafallo has 154 shots on goal through 54 games this season, compared to 118 shots in 55 games in 2020-21.