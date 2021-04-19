 Skip to main content
East Amherst native Nick DeSimone acquired by Amerks on loan from Vegas
Ducks Sharks Hockey

East Amherst native Nick DeSimone, right, shown during a 2017 preseason game against Anaheim, spent the last five years in the San Jose organization. 

 AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

After spending parts of the last five seasons with the San Jose Barracuda, defenseman Nick DeSimone of East Amherst has been acquired on an AHL loan by the Rochester Amerks from the Vegas Golden Knights.

DeSimone was acquired by Vegas from the San Jose Sharks last week for a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft. Oddly enough, that pick originally belonged to the Sabres and was sent to Vegas in 2019 for defenseman Colin Miller.

DeSimone had five assists in 14 games this season for the Barracuda and served as an assistant captain. He has appeared in 190 career AHL games with the Barracuda, collecting 26 goals and 65 points. He had a career-high 46 points in 2018-19, when he finished tied for seventh in scoring among  AHL defensemen. He also had two goals and nine points in 21 Calder Cup playoff games.

The 26-year-old played three years at Union College from 2014-2017, compiling 15 goals and 48 points in 108 games. During his final season, DeSimone finished tied for fifth on the team with a career-high nine goals while also producing 19 points in 38 games.

Read the full story from News Sports Reporter Lance Lysowski

DeSimone is a product of Williamsville North, the Buffalo Regals and the Buffalo Jr. Sabres. He will be the second local player on the Rochester defense. Buffalo native Dylan Blujus, a former draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning, signed a one-year deal with the Amerks in January.

