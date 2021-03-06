Dylan Cozens will skate on the Sabres' top line versus Islanders

UNIONDALE – Ralph Krueger’s latest lineup changes will elevate a rookie into a prominent role with the Buffalo Sabres amid a five-game losing streak.
Dylan Cozens, the 20-year-old forward who fought Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren on Tuesday night, will skate on the Sabres’ top line with Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall on Saturday against the New York Islanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m., Eastern.
The trio skated together at 5-on-5 for 4:52 in the Sabres’ 5-2 loss to the Islanders on Thursday night, posting an impressive 83.33 Corsi percentage. Cozens, who was drafted seventh overall in 2019, has three goals with one assist for four points in 16 games this season.
“Dylan is just so smart,” said Krueger following practice Friday in Nassau Coliseum. “It’s amazing how he has embraced and is an example of the habits we need to have going through our lineup. Age is never relevant for me as a coach when you’re within the game framework, when the puck is dropped until the final horn goes. You don’t consider age, experience; you watch and you look at what players are doing performance-wise.
“His ability to be so responsible when we don’t have possession and because how strong he plays defensively, we get the puck back quicker when Dylan is doing what he’s doing. And then also, his being able to read off linemates and make them better is quite exciting to see. He quite clearly is becoming very quickly an important centerpiece of what we want to build on here as we move forward. He has completely taken on the culture on and off the ice that we are striving to embed in everybody as a habit.”
Krueger will speak to the media Saturday at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Cozens had zero shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in 15:39 of ice time Thursday night, beginning the game on a line with Tobias Rieder and Cody Eakin. With the Sabres trailing after two periods, Krueger put Cozens with Eichel and Hall.
Eichel, the Sabres’ 24-year-old captain, has zero goals in his last 11 games, although he’s establishing himself as one of the top defensive forwards in the NHL. Eichel has two goals and 14 assists for 16 points in 19 games. He has an assist in five of his last seven games and totaled seven shots on goal in his last three games.
Hall, meanwhile, snapped a 19-game goalless drought Thursday by scoring off a rebound at 3:08 into the second period to cut the Sabres’ deficit to 2-1. The Islanders pulled away by scoring consecutive goals and improved to 6-0-1 when leading after two periods.
The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Saturday, but here is how they lined up at practice Friday:
Sabres' lines at practice in Nassau Coliseum:Hall-Eichel-CozensOlofsson-Staal-ReinhartRieder-Eakin-OkposoSkinner-Lazar-SheahanMittelstadt, Asplund, Thompson and Smith are extras. No defense pairs yet. Johansson, Hutton and Tokarski are the goalies.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) March 5, 2021