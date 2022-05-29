 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dylan Cozens scores again but Canada loses gold medal in OT to Finland

Finland Hockey Worlds

Canada's Dylan Cozens and Finland's Hannes Bjorninen vie for the puck during the World Championship gold medal game between Finland and Canada, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland.

 Associated Press
Dylan Cozens will return home with a silver medal that was nearly a gold. But the biggest lessons one of the Buffalo Sabres' top young prospects will take from his trip with Team Canada to the World Championships are the way he renewed his ability to score goals and showed versatility in multiple positions.

Cozens' seventh goal of the tournament was the only one scored through 44 minutes of Sunday's gold-medal game between Canada and host Finland in Tampere. In the end, Canada suffered a controversial 4-3 loss as Finland's Sakari Manninen scored the game-winning goal on a power play at 6:42 of overtime.

Cozens broke through at the four-minute mark of the second period, one-timing home a slapshot off a Mat Barzal pass to give Canada a 1-0 lead on a power play. It was the only power-play goal Finland allowed in the tournament.

Barzal, the New York Islanders standout, went cross ice to Cozens from the right side through the left circle. Cozens, shooting from his off side, made no mistake in beating Finnish goalie Jussi Olkinuora. 

"Mat Barzal was the key. His deception, his ability to make that pass to me," Cozens said in an intermission interview with TSN. "All I've got to do is get good wood on it and it's in the back of the net. That's all Barzal on that pass there."

Cozens, who had three points in Canada's 6-1 semifinal win over Czechia, finished the tournament tied for the lead in goals with seven. Linemate Pierre-Luc Dubois of Winnipeg and Czechia's David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins also had seven.

Cozens' 13 points were third in the tournament, as he was playing mostly on left wing with Dubois and Ottawa's Drake Batherson. But he also was on the ice at center taking key defensive-zone draws at several spots in the game.

Cozens had 13 goals and 38 points this season for the Sabres but scored only two goals over the final 37 games of the schedule. A key in this tournament?

"It's my linemates," Cozens said. "They've been great in my success."

Canada lost in OT on Manninen's wrist shot with captain Thomas Chabot (Ottawa) in the penalty box after a hooking call. The Canadians forced overtime with two goals in the final 2:12 of regulation, by Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud and Anaheim forward Max Comtois. His tally came with 1:24 to play.

Finland took a 3-1 lead on two goals by Nashville's Mikael Granlund and one from Montreal's Joel Armia, the former Sabres' No. 1 draft pick. The Granlund goals came as part of a 5-on-3 situation after a high-sticking call on Columbus' Cole Sillinger, who was whistled even though replays clearly showed Finland defenseman Miro Heiskanen (Dallas) hit himself in the face with his own stick.

After the first Granlund goal, Canada goalie Chris Driedger (Seattle) had to leave the game with an apparent leg injury and was replaced by Matt Tompkins, Canada's Olympic goalie who has played the last two years in Sweden. Tompkins gave up Finland's final three goals.

In the bronze medal game, the United States built a 3-1 lead in second period but gave up six third-period goals in an 8-4 loss to Czechia. That left Sabres winger John Hayden and head coach Don Granato, an assistant to David Quinn, out of the medals.

Pastrnak had a hat trick in the third period for the Czechs and Toronto forward David Kampf added two others.

