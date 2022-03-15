Dylan Cozens relishes statement he made at end of Sabres' big win

There are moments that will resonate from Sunday's Heritage Classic, but none bigger than Dylan Cozens making statements for the Buffalo Sabres in the final minutes that might stand taller than any of his 12 goals this season.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on Heritage Classic win vs. Leafs: 'All of us all in together' "To have this type of opportunity, I thought it was a great thing for our guys to grab on to and be themselves on and off the ice. And to elevate I think was really exciting," Adams said in an interview with The Buffalo News.

Infuriated by Auston Matthews' cross-check to the neck of Rasmus Dahlin – which drew a two-game suspension from the NHL on Sunday – Cozens dumped the Toronto Maple Leafs star at center ice with a clean check three minutes later. That drew the ire of Leafs winger Michael Bunting, who barked at Cozens but never got to him as he was held back by a linesman.

Cozens and Bunting were both banished from the game with 10-minute misconducts but Cozens wouldn't leave. He knelt on the runway near the outdoor rink as the clock ticked off on the Sabres' 5-2 victory. He even chatted briefly with owner Terry Pegula, who was on the field with General Manager Kevyn Adams to await the team's exit after the win.

After practice Tuesday in HarborCenter, Cozens admitted his hit would not have happened in a game without the prior events.