Dylan Cozens relishes statement he made at end of Sabres' big win

There are moments that will resonate from Sunday's Heritage Classic, but none bigger than Dylan Cozens making statements for the Buffalo Sabres in the final minutes that might stand taller than any of his 12 goals this season.
"To have this type of opportunity, I thought it was a great thing for our guys to grab on to and be themselves on and off the ice. And to elevate I think was really exciting," Adams said in an interview with The Buffalo News.
Infuriated by Auston Matthews' cross-check to the neck of Rasmus Dahlin – which drew a two-game suspension from the NHL on Sunday – Cozens dumped the Toronto Maple Leafs star at center ice with a clean check three minutes later. That drew the ire of Leafs winger Michael Bunting, who barked at Cozens but never got to him as he was held back by a linesman.
Cozens and Bunting were both banished from the game with 10-minute misconducts but Cozens wouldn't leave. He knelt on the runway near the outdoor rink as the clock ticked off on the Sabres' 5-2 victory. He even chatted briefly with owner Terry Pegula, who was on the field with General Manager Kevyn Adams to await the team's exit after the win.
After practice Tuesday in HarborCenter, Cozens admitted his hit would not have happened in a game without the prior events.
"Seeing what he did to Ras, it was a really dirty crosscheck and a dangerous cross-check by him," Cozens said. "So I decided to go out there and finish my check on him. And obviously a couple of guys didn't like that. But I'd do it again if I had to. Dahlin is ... one of the best defensemen in the league. And he's gonna be a great player for us. So that's a guy that anyone on this team would stick up for, so I gotta take exception to that one."
Cozens hit on Matthews #LetsGoBuffalo #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/wrLy2QL7LP— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) March 13, 2022
Television cameras showed Cozens barking and smiling back at Bunting, who never got a chance to even the score on the Matthews hit.
"He's just sticking up for his star centerman, too. So good on him for that," Cozens said. "But I think there's different ways he could have gone about it if he really wanted to fight."
It's now time for the Buffalo Sabres to return to the regular portion of their schedule. No huge hype. No huge venues. Take the momentum from Sunday's Heritage Classic victory over Toronto into their games Thursday in Edmonton and Friday in Calgary.
"That whole sequence of events I think was a pretty big moment for our team," said alternate captain Kyle Okposo. "Obviously, the cross-check from Matthews was not good. I don't care that he's their best player. When you do it to arguably our best player, then you're going to get a response. I don't care who you are on the other team. That's what that showed, and Dylan did a great job."
Cozens said kneeling by the rink was just a case of wanting to stay with his team to the final buzzer of a signature victory. Okposo said he and Tage Thompson were in the penalty box and loved when they saw Pegula approach Cozens, and Cozens said it surprised him too.
Terry Pegula talking to Cozens after his game misconduct. #LetsGoBuffalo #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/JlMt9u9jTC— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) March 13, 2022
"It was pretty cool, him coming over and talking to me. The boys loved that," Cozens said. "It was great game all around. I think we showed a lot of people what we're all about and how close a group we are. And there's a lot to be excited about here."
What did Pegula say?
"I'm gonna be honest, I had a lot of adrenaline going still, so I don't really remember too much," Cozens said sheepishly as reporters laughed at the response. "But he started off about the cross-check on (Dahlin) and then I don't really remember anything after that."
On a day filled with snow flurries and wind, in front of more than 26,000 fans and in a tie game after 40 minutes, the Sabres made all the plays. Then they added the exclamation points. It was a 5-2 win over the in-crisis Maple Leafs, a Heritage Classic triumph that will live for all-time as the first outdoor victory in franchise history.
"Obviously, they own the team but they're part of our group, and we know how much they care about our team," Okposo said about Terry and Kim Pegula, who both rode the team bus to Tim Hortons Field. "I'm walking off the ice for warmups and I see (NHL Commissioner and deputy commissioner) Gary Bettman and Bill Daly standing next to Terry. That's obviously something that you don't see every day. And so it's just awesome to have have them around and show them what we have with our group here."
Cozens said the team's growing bond has been fun to watch the last few weeks.
"Even in practice, we battle like brothers, and then on the ice and games we battle together. Kind of growing up together," he said. "A lot of young guys here, and a lot of guys that are just kind of entering the league at the same time. So growing up together, we're gonna do this the right way.
"I think we just all have the same vision. We're not about ourselves. We're about bringing this team to something successful and bringing this city a Stanley Cup. That's our goal. We're not about all that personal stuff. We want to come together and do this the right way."