Dylan Cozens' overtime goal sends Sabres to win on Ryan Miller's 'special night'

As Ryan Miller stood at the lectern on the KeyBank Center ice Thursday night, a sold-out crowd hanging onto each word, one of the franchise’s iconic figures addressed the Buffalo Sabres players watching the pregame ceremony from the bench.

“I have no doubt as the confidence grows in the room, you’ll be a great team for years to come,” Miller said, eliciting a roar from the 19,070 fans who filled the building to watch his No. 30 raised to the rafters.

Miller attended similar ceremonies during his 18 seasons in the NHL. He knows that words of encouragement, particularly those from someone in his position, carry weight. And as someone who has watched more hockey on TV since his retirement in 2021, he’s seen enough of these Sabres to know what they have.

None of those players were in Buffalo during Miller's 11 seasons with the Sabres, but they understood the importance of the moment. They wanted to win for everyone who packed the building and their work on the ice ensured the celebration wouldn't end when he stepped off the ice.

Victor Olofsson beat the seemingly unstoppable Ilya Sorokin to tie it in the third period, and Dylan Cozens scored the winner in overtime to send the Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders.

"It was so much excitement to win a game like that," said Cozens, beaming in the dressing room after scoring 12 seconds into the overtime.

Sorokin, the Islanders' exceptional goaltender who wears Miller's No. 30, denied the Sabres until Olofsson scored on their 35th shot of the night. His quick release on a pass by Casey Mittelstadt made it 2-2 with 10:28 to go in the third period.

Luukkonen and Sorokin then went save for save, capped by the Sabres goalie's stop with eight seconds remaining on Anthony Beauvillier, until Cozens scored on a breakaway after receiving a long stretch patch by Rasmus Dahlin that soared through the neutral zone.

The Sabres looked like a dominant offensive team, finishing with 45 shots on goal and 89 shot attempts. Four of their players had four or more shots on goal, led by Jack Quinn's five. Luukkonen was exceptional in limited action and finished with 24 saves to earn his 11th win in 17 starts since joining the Sabres in November.

"We had this whole crowd, and we really wanted to do something special tonight," said Dahlin.

The win snaps the Sabres' recent slump, which included one victory in their previous six games. They improved to 22-19-3 and are four points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Following the morning skate, eight hours before puck drop, captain Kyle Okposo stressed the importance of being present. Games in the past or future don't matter on nights like this, he said. The Sabres had to harness the energy in the building because every ounce would matter against the Islanders (23-19-5), who are a physical, tight-checking team with ample playoff experience.

Sorokin looked like he was going to steal the game for the visitors. And though the Sabres were the far better team from the outset, the Islanders struck first at 7:19 when Brock Nelson got behind the defense and scored on a centering pass by Beauvillier for a 1-0 lead.

The Sabres didn’t relent. Their power play threatened, but didn’t score. They finished the first period with 18 shots on goal and 35 shot attempts. The Islanders blocked shot – they finished with 28 blocks – and Sorokin appeared unbeatable until an innocent wrist shot turned into the tying goal.

Jeff Skinner managed to retrieve the puck after losing a faceoff in the offensive zone, then passed to Rasmus Dahlin, whose shot created a rebound that Alex Tuch scored on to make it 1-1 at 8:26 into the second period. The goal was his 22nd second of the season.

"We came out with a focus to put pucks to the net," said Cozens. "Tuchy’s goal is a shot from the point. I think we need to score more goals that way with shots from the point and getting into the greasy areas. It’s frustrating sometimes running into a goalie making saves like that, but I’m sure they got frustrated with UPL too standing on his head."

Owen Power and Peyton Krebs forced Sorokin to make difficult glove saves, then Thompson got behind the Islanders’ defense and couldn't tuck the puck between the goalie's leg pad and the post.

Sorokin had trouble handling a turnaround shot by Kyle Okposo, but he made the save. But the Sabres were chasing the game again when a defensive breakdown led to another Islanders goal. Casey Cizikas circled around the net and found Matt Martin open with a backdoor pass across the slot to make it 2-1 late in the second period.

The Islanders held the Sabres to only three shots on goal through the first nine minutes of the third period before Mittelstadt collected the puck out of a scrum and setup Olofsson for the tying goal. Olofsson has 19 goals on the season and six in his last eight games.

"I was really happy that we stayed with the game plan or stayed on our game," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "No frustration, just belief all the way through until the final play. That was awesome to see our guys stick with it and get rewarded for it."

Fans chanted, “Let’s go Buffalo,” as the Sabres continued their push in the third period. Dahlin’s wizardry with the puck on his way to the net led to his shot from in tight. Luukkonen had to make a bailout save on a 2-on-1 to send the game to overtime, where Dahlin showed why he should have been chosen to the NHL All-Star Game.

As Dahlin held the puck following the faceoff, he made eye contact with Cozens, who bolted toward the Islanders' net. The Sabres' center timed the play perfectly, collecting the puck as soon as it landed in the offensive zone to avoid an offside and scored with a quick shot under Sorokin's blocker for the win.

Miller joined them on the ice to celebrate the win. They posed for a group picture with the franchise's winningest goalie and provided Sabres fans near and far with another memorable night.

"The building was obviously rocking," said Cozens. "On a night like this when it’s full and they’re celebrating such an unbelievable player to this organization, Ryan Miller, you just want to win so bad. It really fuels us to win it for him on his special night and win it for all the fans who came.”

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Signature performance

Luukkonen was exceptional, showing again how far he's come in the past year. The 23-year-old is closing out games by making key saves late in regulation. He thrives in pressure-packed situations and kept the Sabres' deficit at one with a save on Casey Cizikas' breakaway early in the third period.

Both of the Islanders goals were the result of defensive breakdowns. Luukkonen's rebound control was exceptional, and he made several difficult glove saves. He's earned the starting job. And he performed like one on Miller's night.

"It’s was unbelievable, first of all, just to meet him and get the win and have him on the ice, it was unreal," said Luukkonen. "How the crowd was tonight and how the fans packed the building and how well the atmosphere was tonight, it’s one of the better experiences I’ve had in a Buffalo Sabres jersey. So it was just unreal."

2. Dahlin's big night

Dahlin was disappointed in himself following the loss Tuesday in Chicago. He didn't like anything about his game against the Blackhawks. Even his plays with the puck weren't up to his standard. And he regretted his decision to approach the officials following the tying goal, which led to a 10-minute misconduct penalty.

He responded with a signature performance.

"I can’t even describe it anymore," Mattias Samuelsson said of his partner on defense. "I don’t know if you can compare forwards to defensemen, but he’s the best D man in the league. It’s crazy. It's the subtle plays every shift that are insane.

"The guy is incredible. It’s fun playing with him that’s for sure."

Dahlin had two assists, two shots on goal and eight shot attempts in 25:12 of ice time against the Islanders. He had a highlight-reel scoring chance in the third period when he charged toward the net at full speed and protected the puck from Alexander Romanov and finished with a quick shot that Sorokin stopped with a butterfly save.

Dahlin's pass to Cozens on the winning goal should be the top on any highlight show from the night.

Dylan Cozens corrals the flip pass from Dahlin and ends it in overtime. 3-2 #LetsGoBuffalo #Isles pic.twitter.com/zIR3hUHqlA — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) January 20, 2023

“That was a crazy pass," said Cozens. "We just kind of locked eye contact when I was curling and I just tried to get going as fast as I could. He made a football pass to me, a little Hail Mary and I somehow managed to handle it.”

3. 'Black out'

Cozens' effort on the winning goal was as impressive as Dahlin's pass. The play isn't possible without Cozens remaining onside. He lowered his stick to the ice at the exact time the puck landed in the offensive zone. The puck took an immediate high bounce, but he managed to bat it out of the air.

Cozens then took control of the puck on his backhand, moved it to his forehand and beat one of the best goalies in the NHL with a quick shot.

"You almost kind of black out," he said. "I think as soon as I handled that puck I was so surprised being on a breakaway like that, I kind of blacked out and shot it as quick as I can and it found a way in."

This was also another example of how Granato's coaching philosophy is a perfect fit for this team. Cozens "pressed" on power plays earlier in the game, Granato said. But that didn't prevent him from being on the ice at the start of overtime. Some coaches might bench a young player for a mistake, especially in a tight game against a team like the Islanders.

Cozens has earned Granato's trust throughout the season, though, and now has 15 goals and 41 points in 44 games. He had 13 goals and 38 points all of last season.

4. Power-play issues

Shots on goal aren’t the Sabres’ issue on the power play. They’re not getting enough traffic in front of the net, and opposing penalty-killers’ strategy to take away Tage Thompson has forced Buffalo to adjust. We've seen them rotate personnel into different spots to create an element of surprise.

Thomson and Tuch were near the blue line at different times throughout Buffalo's three power-play opportunities against the Islanders. The Sabres had time in the offensive zone, but they were going up against one of the best penalty kills in the NHL.

There was too much hesitation. The Islanders are fourth in the NHL in blocked shots and they added 28 to their season total Thursday night. There were times the Sabres were going to take a shot, but a forward or defensemen quickly took the lane away.

There were also times when a Sabre had a clear shot on net, but there was no one near Sorokin to take advantage of any rebound. He's not going to allow a goal on an unscreened shot from a distance, either.

But the Sabres have an issue on the power play. They're 2 of 22 over their last seven games after going 0-for-3 against the Islanders. Buffalo has been using the same personnel on both units since late November, aside from the two games Quinn and JJ Peterka were scratched last week.

It will be interesting to monitor how Granato and his coaching staff adjust. Personnel changes are tricky midseason. The Sabres still rank fifth in the NHL on the power play this season, and their second unit was sharp against the Islanders.

5. Fast start

This can be the most difficult part of the season for some players. They're midway through an 82-game schedule with a few weeks of games to play before the all-star break.

The Sabres have played 10 games in 19 days. They've looked exhausted in some of those. Granato, like every coach in the NHL, must find a delicate balance between preparation and rest.

We saw in the first period Thursday night what the Sabres can accomplish when they're able to use their speed.

"Our guys felt the energy in the building, which was an enormous," said Granato. "Plus, we didn’t skate yesterday and fresh works for us. When we’re not fresh, it’s tough, and you try to make the perfect play. Tonight, we were fresh. We weren’t afraid to shoot and go after a rebound or attack a puck. We saw a lot of that."

6. ‘Business’

Vinnie Hinostroza’s looming departure wasn’t easy for the Sabres to stomach. He’s beloved in the dressing room for his sense of humor and unflappable work ethic. Okposo framed this as a reality check for the youngest team in the NHL. It’s part of the business, and it is inevitable that others will be gone at some point in the future.

“It’s never an easy thing when you see a friend, a teammate, somebody you spend every day with over the past number of years go on waivers, but it’s part of the business," Okposo said. "And us as a group, it’s a difficult thing, it is, for sure, and I hope he finds an opportunity. But this group’s going to have to learn to deal with these things.

"Down the road, there’s going to be some big pieces that move out of here at some point, and there’s going to be some big pieces that come in. And guys are going to have to learn to be professionals, come to the rink and learn how to do their jobs."

Hinostroza won’t report to Rochester this weekend as the Sabres continue to work on a trade to get him an opportunity elsewhere.

7. Next

The Sabres are scheduled to host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.