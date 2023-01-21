Dylan Cozens makes a new fan, starts Sabres' march to victory with another big goal

Still euphoric when stepping off the ice Thursday, Dylan Cozens was carrying the stick he used to score the game-winning goal and the puck he shot past New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin to cap the celebration of Ryan Miller’s legacy in Buffalo with a Sabres victory.

As Cozens made his way to the dressing room to continue the celebration, he came across Miller’s 7-year-old son, Bodhi, who was waiting in the hallway for his dad. Rather than adding to his trove of hockey keepsakes, Cozens handed both over to the boy to give Bodhi, Ryan and the rest of the Miller family another memory from a night they'll never forget.

“It wasn’t something that anyone told him to do,” Ryan recalled during the MSG broadcast Saturday afternoon. “I was just pulled away doing something else. No one’s around, it’s just those two alone. Gives him the stick. New favorite player, by far.”

Ryan Miller shares a story about his son and Dylan Cozens after Thursday night's win over the Islanders. Gives you an idea of what kind of person Dylan is. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/1ghBdz31tw — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) January 21, 2023

Cozens gave Bodhi another memory Saturday afternoon. With the puck on his stick again, Cozens faked out Anaheim Ducks winger Jakob Silfverberg and scored the Sabres’ first goal of the 6-3 win on a quick, high shot over goalie John Gibson.

The goal helped the Sabres to another fast start on a day in which Miller dropped the puck with Bodhi by his side for a ceremonial faceoff between Gibson and fellow U.S.-born goalie Craig Anderson.

Buffalo’s two-goal lead evaporated in the second period Saturday, but it took over again by scoring three times in the third, including two goals in 5:55 by Victor Olofsson, to pull away for the win. Peyton Krebs also scored twice and Jeff Skinner had a goal on a first-period power play. They improved to 23-19-2 and kept pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

"These were some big wins for us," said Cozens.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves to earn his 12th win in 18 appearances since joining the club in November, while the Ducks (13-29-5) continued their freefall to the bottom of the Pacific Division. Trevor Zegras scored twice for Anaheim in the second period to help tie the score 3-3 at the second intermission.

This was another signature showing by Cozens in his breakout season. The Sabres’ dynamic, two-way center has 16 goals and 42 points – the latter is more than all but one player 21 years old or younger in the NHL – with 10 multipoint performances across 45 games. Cozens is developing into the player former General Manager Jason Botterill envisioned when the Sabres chose him with the seventh pick in the 2019 draft.

Gradually, Cozens has evolved into a play-driving tour de force. His latest feat in the first period showed patience and a killer instinct. In past seasons, Cozens may have hesitated to see if there was a passing lane to get the puck to a teammate. Not anymore, though.

After collecting a Rasmus Dahlin pass in the neutral zone, Cozens crossed the blue line and stickhandled to manipulate Silfverberg into dropping to the ice to try to block a shot. Cozens then skated around the Ducks winger, drove to the net and snapped the puck into the top of the net for a 1-0 lead at 9:53 into the game.

"I think it's just natural growth, combined with competitiveness and talent," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "When you look at his age, he's extremely young. He was, obviously, even younger last year, so beyond extremely young last year. And when you compete and work and have the talent and skill that he has, you just keep getting better. And I've said it lots of times that in the offseason, guys can step back and reflect on the year and breathe. And so there's usually massive growth for younger players just from the last game of the season to the first game the next year."

Cozens has 34 points in his last 32 games, and he’s one of only three Sabres with at least 100 shots on goal this season. The others are Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. Cozens has already surpassed his offensive production from 2021-22, when he totaled 13 goals and 38 points in 79 games.

Entering Saturday, Cozens ranked third on the team in individual scoring chances in 5-on-5 situations, according to NaturalStatTrick, and his line with JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn is a threat to score each time it takes the ice.

Cozens is one of several Sabres who have already earned a spot in the organization’s long-term plans, yet he’s a restricted free agent this summer. His next contract could resemble the seven-year, $50 million pact signed by Thompson in August.

"I’m pretty happy with how it’s been the first half here," said Cozens. "I just want to keep building and getting better and better every single day, every single game. Just keep working to reach my full potential."

Fans couldn't attend games in KeyBank Center when Cozens first arrived in Buffalo in January 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It wasn't until last season that he and others on the team were introduced to how passionate hockey fans are in Western New York. And despite growing up on the other side of the continent in the Yukon Territory, he's become the latest in a long line of Sabres who have embraced what it means to wear the crest and represent the community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Ryan Miller's night was an introduction to the Sabres who came before Cozens. It was an opportunity to meet Miller and other alumni who made the trip to watch the franchise's all-time winningest goalie have his No. 30 raised to the rafters and join the Sabres' Hall of Fame. Cozens' gesture, when Miller wasn't even there to witness Bodhi receive the stick and puck, showed that his leadership isn't limited to his play on the ice.

"I figured it was the stick I scored the game-winning goal with in overtime there, so I thought it might be a special memory for him to remember that game and that special night his dad was honored," Cozens said. "He was in the hallway after, and it seemed like the right thing to do."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Olofsson on a roll

This is the best Olofsson has played since reaching the NHL in 2019. The 27-year-old winger’s goal in the third period Saturday, a one-timer on a perfect cross-ice pass by defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead with 17:48 left.

And Olofsson added another later in the game when he intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway to set a new career-high with 21 goals this season.

There's a noticeable difference in the Sabres' play when they're well-rested, so Granato didn't have them skate Friday. They were the faster, better team in the third period against Anaheim. The Sabres finished with 39 shots on goal and 61 shot attempts.

"We hadn't been fresh in games and so OK, we were going to take that opportunity to rest yesterday knowing that there's going to be pressure today to perform," said Granato. "We've not lived up to our personal expectations in a couple games prior to this in the last two weeks, so it was big for our guys to push through that."

2. Room for improvement

Skinner’s wrist shot from the slot for a goal in the first period gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead and capped an ugly shift by the club’s top power-play unit. Buffalo turned the puck over four times before Tuch dropped it back to Skinner, who fired it off the post and in for his 19th goal of the season.

The Sabres are still near the top of the league in power-play effectiveness, but they’re 3-for-20 over their last seven games because the first group is pressing and turning the puck over too often. The second group has been the better of the two over the past several games.

3. On a roll

Krebs has been an interesting player to watch during his second season in Buffalo. The 21-year-old center has been scratched eight times at different points as a developmental opportunity to watch from a different perspective.

Since uniting with Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons, Krebs has looked like a different player. Rather than forcing plays, he's playing a hard, direct game and he's making more of an impact on the forecheck. His first goal Saturday came on a scramble in front and his second was an aggressive drive down the slot to put Buffalo ahead 6-3.

"The nice thing is he's not coming in the lineup and trying to prove something to us as coaches or to Kevyn (Adams) as a general manager," said Granato. "He knows we believe in him. And he's taking the opportunity when he sat out a couple games to add something to his game and to find ways to add things to the game. I don't think any of us have seen him rip a puck the way he scored that second goal, and you don't shoot that if you don't believe you can score from there. ... Again, that's just another piece he's adding to his game.

"And if we can get a guy like that believe they can score, his passing is going to be even more dangerous because you'll have to respect that shot."

Krebs also picked a good time to accept an invitation to fight. He dropped his gloves and exchanged punches with Ducks forward Ryan Strome, causing a whistle that abruptly ended a 2-on-1 rush for Anaheim.

4. Next

The Sabres hit the road for a four-game trip that begins Monday night in Dallas with an 8:30 puck drop against the Stars.