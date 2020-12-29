Dylan Cozens' late start to Sabres camp not a 'negative,' says GM Kevyn Adams

“We felt very strongly that putting our players with the unknown, uncertainty of all the leagues, and even at the time, the NHL, we didn’t have a hard date yet, giving someone like Dylan the structure, the competition day in, day out – not just in the games but the practices – of being part of that experience of being a part of Team Canada was going to be incredibly helpful both in the short term and the long term,” Adams said. “So for me to support him and the chance to be on Team Canada, be in a leadership role, feel that little bit of pressure, what it feels like on that stage again with everybody watching, I thought was just a great growth opportunity. So, I don’t see in any way it impacting in a negative of him coming to Buffalo and his chances, because to be honest with you, he’s now had a long runway to be in game shape and playing and competing. I look at it as a positive.”