Dylan Cozens' late start to Sabres camp not a 'negative,' says GM Kevyn Adams

As Canada’s acting captain at the IIHF World Junior Championship on Sunday, Dylan Cozens willed his team to victory with his dynamic performance on the ice and calming voice on the bench.
Entering a Tuesday game against Switzerland, the 19-year-old Buffalo Sabres prospect led all tournament players with seven points, including three goals, in two games. He has been the talk of the event and Canada’s motor since it lost team captain Kirby Dach to a broken wrist.
Cozens’ presence at the bubble in Edmonton will come at a cost, though.
The 2019 seventh overall draft pick won’t be available to coach Ralph Krueger when the Sabres' training camp begins Thursday in Buffalo. Cozens won’t be able to travel to Western New York until his tournament is concluded, which might not occur until after the gold medal game Jan. 5.
Upon arriving in Buffalo, Cozens then must serve a mandatory seven-day quarantine, his agent Allain Roy confirmed to The Buffalo News. While Krueger expressed hope that Cozens and Canada teammate Jack Quinn, the Sabres’ recent first-round draft pick, can participate in the Sabres’ intrasquad scrimmage Jan. 9, it’s possible both players won’t arrive until a few days before the 56-game regular season begins Jan. 14.
Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams, though, does not see the late start as an obstacle for Cozens to make the NHL roster and expressed no regrets for the decision to have the organization’s top prospect compete in the tournament for a second consecutive year.
“We felt very strongly that putting our players with the unknown, uncertainty of all the leagues, and even at the time, the NHL, we didn’t have a hard date yet, giving someone like Dylan the structure, the competition day in, day out – not just in the games but the practices – of being part of that experience of being a part of Team Canada was going to be incredibly helpful both in the short term and the long term,” Adams said. “So for me to support him and the chance to be on Team Canada, be in a leadership role, feel that little bit of pressure, what it feels like on that stage again with everybody watching, I thought was just a great growth opportunity. So, I don’t see in any way it impacting in a negative of him coming to Buffalo and his chances, because to be honest with you, he’s now had a long runway to be in game shape and playing and competing. I look at it as a positive.”
As the 33-skater camp roster stands now, the Sabres have ample competition for Cozens, who is expected to begin his NHL career at right wing.
The team’s top three centers appear set with Jack Eichel, Eric Staal and Cody Eakin. The Sabres also added competition for Curtis Lazar on the fourth line by signing veteran center Riley Sheahan, a penalty-kill specialist, to a player tryout contract that will last the duration of camp.
Sheahan is a 29-year-old center with nine years of NHL experience.
Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson, Tobias Rieder are among Cozens’ competitors for playing time on the wing. However, Krueger noted that his roster might be impacted at some point by injury or Covid-19 protocols, which could create an immediate need for Cozens to be inserted into the lineup.
Krueger was not interested in trying to forecast Cozens’ role. The Sabres’ camp schedule indicates that Krueger plans to trim his roster at the conclusion of the second scrimmage Jan. 9, but he can also stash four to six players on the taxi squad that will practice and travel with the team during the season. The Sabres' first scrimmage is scheduled for Jan. 4.
“We’re excited to see what Dylan is doing there as a leader,” said Krueger. “Jack Quinn has been excellent. If you have a chance, JJ Peterka from Germany has had an outstanding start so far. We need to see how they come off the world championships. We will have time. … We’re in no rush. Let’s let it happen organically. What we’d like to do is to bring especially Dylan and Jack to camp and see where everybody else is at that time. It will be a week, at least, into camp and hopefully we can see them in our second intrasquad game.”
The Sabres could also play Cozens and Quinn in seven regular-season games before having to decide whether to assign one or both to his respective junior team, said Krueger. Neither scenario is viable now, though, as the Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League might have trouble launching their seasons amid the pandemic.
Adams acknowledged his staff will need to look across the globe to find playing opportunities for prospects, including Quinn.
Cozens, though, appears to be physically ready for a full-time role with the Sabres. The 6-foot-3-inch forward used the long offseason to gain strength – Hockey Canada has Cozens listed at 198 pounds, an increase of almost 25 pounds since the NHL scouting combine in May 2019 – and became a better defensive player with the WHL’s Lethbridge Hurricanes last season.
Cozens’ maturation was illustrated Sunday night against Slovakia, when he made an outstanding outlet pass to assist on Canada’s second goal and was on the ice in the final moments of a one-goal game. He also had a hat trick in the team’s tournament-opening win over Germany and, in each way, is showing the Sabres why there was value in representing his country on the international stage.
“In terms of his game individually, I think he’s a player that’s we’ve seen grow, over let’s say, last 12 months,” said Adams. “Well, I guess a year and a half now since he was drafted and round out his game. He’s going to continue to get better. It’s a great start for him in the World Juniors, and I love the fact that he’s a go-to guy there. I love the fact that he’s obviously producing offensively. But what I really enjoyed the other night, in a one-goal game, with a minute and a half to go, he’s on the ice when they’re up a goal. So, it says a lot about his 200-foot game and the coach, obviously believes in him.”