Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn to practice with Sabres in 'coming days'

Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn won't receive much of a break after the IIHF World Junior Championships.

The pair of former first-round draft picks were added to the Buffalo Sabres' training camp roster Wednesday and are expected to be on the KeyBank Center ice in the "coming days," the team announced.

Cozens and Quinn each won a silver medal with Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, which ended Tuesday night with a 2-0 loss to Team USA.

Per NHL protocols, any player arriving in their team's respective city from outside the country has to serve a mandatory seven-day quarantine. However, TSN's Bob McKenzie reported Tuesday night that Cozens and Quinn flew on a private charter to Buffalo to reduce or eliminate the quarantine.

Both players underwent regular testing as part of the controlled bubble at world juniors.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

