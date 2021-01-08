Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn join Sabres for their first practice of camp

Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel starts the path to quick buildup to the Sabres' season "There was a lot of good news in Sabreland Wednesday. But like it seems for several years with this franchise, there's always something," writes Mike Harrington.

This camp will provide Quinn with introductory-level knowledge on the Sabres and Krueger’s preferred style of play. Granato will have in-depth meetings with Quinn on the team’s systems and expectations for all forwards. It’s unclear if Quinn will even be on the ice for a second practice in Buffalo, though.

Quinn and Cozens are expected to compete in the team’s intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at 7 p.m. Krueger will then trim his roster, as the Sabres are scheduled to shift to one practice group beginning Sunday.

Cozens, who was in camp with the team last fall before returning to juniors, is certain to get the promotion to the top practice group. Quinn, on the other hand, isn't sure what's next. The OHL does not have a start date to launch its season amid the pandemic and the Sabres have yet to decide where Quinn will play. Rochester and Europe could be options for Quinn.

“Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen, including me,” said Quinn, who wore No. 22 on his royal jersey. “So, I think just for myself, I’m not looking too far ahead. I’m just trying to be in the present. I’m in Buffalo now, so I’m just trying to make the most of it every day.”

