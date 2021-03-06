Dylan Cozens expected to skate on the Sabres' top line versus Islanders

UNIONDALE – Ralph Krueger’s latest lineup changes will likely elevate a rookie into a prominent role with the Buffalo Sabres amid a five-game losing streak.

Dylan Cozens, the 20-year-old forward who fought Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren on Tuesday night, is expected to skate on the Sabres’ top line with Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall on Saturday against the New York Islanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m., Eastern.

The trio skated together at 5-on-5 for 4:52 in the Sabres’ 5-2 loss to the Islanders on Thursday night, posting an impressive 83.33 Corsi percentage. Cozens, who was drafted seventh overall in 2019, has three goals with one assist for four points in 16 games this season.

“Dylan is just so smart,” said Krueger following practice Friday in Nassau Coliseum. “It’s amazing how he has embraced and is an example of the habits we need to have going through our lineup. Age is never relevant for me as a coach when you’re within the game framework, when the puck is dropped until the final horn goes. You don’t consider age, experience; you watch and you look at what players are doing performance-wise.