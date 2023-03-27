ELMONT – Each of Dylan Cozens’ shifts during the Buffalo Sabres’ consecutive wins over the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders showed his coach that the 22-year-old center was no longer shackled by the self-induced pressure to be the catalyst in a playoff push.

“I think he’s more in the moment,” Don Granato shared with reporters following the Sabres’ 2-0 win Saturday in the Islanders’ UBS Arena.

There were no signs of hesitation from Cozens. Every stride with the puck was purposeful. He used his elite speed to slice through defensive coverages to create scoring chances and frustrate his opponent.

His goal Friday night against New Jersey was a drive to the net and well-timed backhand shot from the slot to finish a highlight-reel pass from Jack Quinn. The two connected again when Cozens threaded a cross-ice pass through coverage to set up the rookie winger’s goal in the 5-4 victory that snapped Buffalo’s four-game skid.

In another must-win situation Saturday, Cozens tested goalie Semyon Varlamov with a 2-on-1 shot and a backhander on a breakaway, the latter of which began with the Sabres center running over defenseman Scott Mayfield at the opposite blue line.

Cozens has two goals and five points with 10 shots on goal in his last three games. Finishing the pass from Quinn made Cozens the first Sabre with 28 goals in an age 21 or younger season since Pierre Turgeon (32) and Alexander Mogilny (30) in 1990-91.

Drafted seventh overall, Cozens ranks second among all 2019 draft picks in goals (28) and points (61) while averaging 16:19 of ice time across 71 games. His rapid development into a game-changing, top-six center earned him a seven-year, $49.7 million contract from the Sabres in February. Like many of his teammates, he learned a bitter lesson during a March slide that that will keep them out of the playoffs unless they go on a run over the final 10 games, continuing Monday in KeyBank Center against the Montreal Canadiens.

“I think, personally, maybe I got caught up a little too much in wanting to make the playoffs,” said Cozens. “We all kind of did in trying to win every single game and if we lose, getting too down on ourselves instead of just moving on. We put too much pressure on ourselves. And it cost us over those few weeks. So, we've kind of switched the mindset here to just getting back to playing our game, having fun and taking it a day at a time.”

The drop in Cozens’ play was brief and coincided with most of the Sabres’ roster struggling in all situations. He had one goal and two points with a minus-8 rating in a six-game span that ended with the 7-0 loss at home to Boston. It didn’t put a blemish on his breakout season.

Cozens ranks third on the team in even-strength goals (20), shots on goal (186) and individual shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. His 9.62 shots on goal per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 is second behind Tage Thompson. He’s also received more ice time on the penalty kill than all but one forward.

There were several indicators that a breakout season was coming for Cozens, including his impressive performance for Canada at the IIHF World Championship last spring. His seven goals were tied for most in the tournament, matching his linemate, Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Winnipeg Jets, and Bruins winger David Pastrnak. Cozens and Dubois also had 13 points apiece, tied for third-most.

"I didn't know much about him going in other than he played at World Juniors and he was a high draft pick," Dubois told The Buffalo News in January. "With every practice and every game, I started seeing more and more details in his game that are elite. He's a big guy. He's really good at protecting the puck. He's got great hands and a great shot. He knows how to use both skills in tight spaces. It was a pleasure playing with him."

The Sabres finally have two high-end centers that make line-matching a challenge for opposing coaches, a significant factor in the team’s remarkable offensive season. It’s the first time since 1987-88 that Buffalo has had five players with 26 or more goals. The depth was put to the test in the wins over the Devils and Islanders when Thompson was slowed by an upper-body injury that occurred when he absorbed an elbow from New Jersey winger Timo Meier in the first period Friday night.

Thompson returned to the game and played Saturday on Long Island but wasn’t nearly as effective. He had two shots and eight shot attempts, and the Islanders had the edge in high-danger scoring chances (6-1) when he was on the ice at 5-on-5. The Sabres will need Cozens to rise again if Thompson is still bothered by the injury Monday against the Canadiens.

Cozens and his linemates applied pressure on the Devils and Islanders. Cozens, Quinn and JJ Peterka have been on the ice for five high-danger scoring chances over the past two games. Quinn has two goals and five points in his last seven games. His 2.26 points per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 rank second among all rookies with at least 25 games played behind Seattle’s Matty Beniers. Quinn, 21, has 14 goals and 34 points this season.

Peterka has one goal and eight assists in his last eight games. Nicknamed the Kid’s Table by fans on social media, the trio was reunited in the blowout loss against Boston and quickly re-established the chemistry that made them prolific for a few weeks early this season.

“They’re just playing with so much speed and pace and you need that,” said Sabres captain Kyle Okposo. “You need those youthful legs at this time of the year, and they've really driven the bus. They could have had four or five tonight easy and just fun to see when those guys are buzzing, and those guys are feeling it and playing well. It's a treat to watch.”

No one can pinpoint a specific conversation or moment that helped the Sabres escape the dark cloud created by a 2-8-2 record over 12 games. Alex Tuch explained that he and his teammates benefited from a day away from the rink following the 7-3 loss to Nashville last Tuesday. The group then practiced in LECOM Harborcenter, where Granato noticed his players enjoying the opportunity to improve away from the pressure of a game, particularly Cozens and his linemates.

“He's just playing and competing and for the right reasons,” said Granato. “The love of the game, the opportunity that lays in front of them, not worried about any negative consequences. And I think that can be said for lots of guys in the locker room. Trying to shed that concern or worry about negative consequences, just playing to stay in the moment.”

Rousek returned

The Sabres loaned winger Lukas Rousek back to Rochester ahead of the Amerks’ game Sunday against Cleveland.

Rousek was recalled on an emergency basis by Buffalo with Thompson’s status uncertain for the game on Long Island and almost made his NHL debut. Rousek, 25, entered Sunday with 15 goals and 48 points in 61 games with Rochester this season. The roster move could be a sign that Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury) and/or Vinnie Hinostroza (personal reasons) will be available to play Monday night.

Goalie rotation

It’s unclear which goalie will get the start against Montreal. Craig Anderson hasn’t skated with the team since its loss to Nashville last Tuesday, and Devon Levi has yet to participate in a formal practice. Eric Comrie needed to make only 26 saves to earn his second career shutout Saturday, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was erratic at times in the win over the Devils.