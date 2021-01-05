 Skip to main content
Dylan Cozens among a trio of Sabres prospects in world juniors final
World Juniors Canada Russia Hockey (copy)

Canada's Dylan Cozens (right) has 16 points in six games at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

 Jason Franson

Dylan Cozens is making history ahead of his arrival at Buffalo Sabres training camp.

Cozens, along with recent Sabres first-round draft pick Jack Quinn, will go for gold Tuesday when Canada plays the United States in the tournament final of the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. Puck drop is at 9:30 p.m., Eastern, with the game broadcast nationally on NHL Network.

Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson, a 19-year-old defenseman and first-round draft pick in 2019, is a key cog on the United States’ blueline and played a tournament-high 19:59 during a 4-3 semifinal win over Finland on Monday.

Cozens, a 19-year-old center drafted seventh overall in 2019, has etched his name into the record book by totaling eight goals with eight assists for 16 points in six games in Edmonton. His 25 career points across two tournament appearances – including a gold medal win last January – are tied for fourth-most by any Canadian player in history and he trails the country’s all-time leader, Eric Lindros, by only six points.

Cozens has also served as the team’s captain since Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach suffered a broken wrist. The Sabres’ top prospect will require a seven-day quarantine upon arriving in Buffalo.

Quinn, who was selected eighth overall by the Sabres in October, has one goal with four assists in six games. He has been a fixture in Canada’s top-six and is trusted by coach Andre Tourigny to be on the ice late in games. Sabres coach Ralph Krueger told reporters Monday that the team has yet to decide if Quinn will attend NHL training camp.

Johnson, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota, has one goal with three assists in six games during this tournament. He has yet to sign an entry-level contract with the Sabres and will return to the Gophers following world juniors.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

