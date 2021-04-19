Dustin Tokarski has given a boost to Sabres' play in the crease

The Buffalo Sabres' goaltending situation is a fascinating subplot to the final month of their season.
Here come Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar back to Buffalo. And here come the Boston Bruins, rejuvenated in the wake of last week's trade and back in the thick of the East Division race.
Starter Linus Ullmark is on the injured list again and the team admitted last week that the schedule will probably run out on May 8 before he's ready to return. Carter Hutton, who exited a game last month in New York with a leg injury, is coming to the end of his three-year contract. You wonder if he can get a game or two before the season ends, perhaps to show other teams that at age 35 he still might be a viable option as an NHL backup.
No. 1 prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is on the taxi squad and seemingly on track to make his NHL debut here either Thursday or Friday night against the Boston Bruins in KeyBank Center. That leaves Dustin Tokarski, who is fast becoming one of the wilder stories of the club's year and will be making his fourth straight start in Tuesday's game against the Bruins.
With Ullmark on his first injured stint, Tokarski had to relieve Hutton that night in Madison Square Garden. He had not been in an NHL crease since getting 10 minutes in one game for the Anaheim Ducks in 2016. He had no wins in the league since 2015.
A month later, Tokarski has led the Sabres to wins over Washington and Pittsburgh in a four-day span. On Monday, he was named the NHL's First Star of the Week after leading the league for the week with 128 saves in four games. He went 2-1-1 with a 2.27 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.
Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves Thursday night in the Sabres' dominating 5-2 win over the Capitals.
In relief of Ullmark, Tokarski made 29 saves in last Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins in TD Garden. Tokarski then stopped 27 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win at Washington – his first NHL victory since Dec. 12, 2015, for Montreal against Ottawa. He was 1-1 over the weekend against the Penguins, making 38 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss and stopping 34 shots in Sunday's 4-2 victory.
While there have been some questionable goals allowed, Tokarski hasn't let them linger and has calmed down in the crease considerably in recent games. Playing three games in four days, including a back-to-back against Pittsburgh, was no easy feat, and the 5-foot-11 Tokarski handled it brilliantly.
"Someone's giving me an NHL start, I'm taking it every time," Tokarski said after Sunday's win. "So, I looked forward to the game today when I found out I was playing and it was a lot of fun getting a win against those guys. They have a great team and our guys played a heck of a game.
"Sometimes you've just got to go out there and compete. I love going out there battling. If there's some fatigue, you've just got to put that behind you because everyone's tired. Players are playing a ton of games, too. So there's no excuses. So go out there and play. My guys played awesome."
Among NHL goalies who have played at least five games this month, Tokarski entered Monday's play fourth in the NHL in saves in April (201) and 13th in save percentage (.926). On the penalty kill, he's third in the league at .960.
Tokarski spent most of his season as the Sabres' taxi squad goalie, playing only two games in Rochester. It was easy to dismiss him as a spare part coming from the AHL, but he's won plenty of hardware in his career.
He led the Spokane Chiefs to the Memorial Cup in 2008 and was named the MVP of the tournament to determine the top junior team in Canada. He led Canada to a gold medal at the 2009 World Junior Championships and won Calder Cups with Norfolk (2012) and Charlotte (2019). The Norfolk team, coached by current Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, compiled a 28-game winning streak that stands as the all-time record in professional hockey. Tokarski went 32-11 that season and then dominated the playoffs, going 12-2, 1.46/.944.
In the NHL, however, Tokarski has not gotten many runs other than two years with Montreal that included starting the final five games of the 2014 Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers in place of the injured Carey Price.
Tokarski's three March appearances for the Sabres were not good (0-3, 4.11/.890), but he has quickly improved with regular work in April.
"You hear intelligence, competitiveness and he's a guy that you want to go to battle with when you're his teammate," Rochester coach Seth Appert said Monday. "You know he's giving you everything he can back there. You know he's battling for his team and his teammates. It's not always pretty. It's not always textbook. Sometimes I'm not even sure how you coach him stylistically. ... I don't think I would teach young goalies some of the things he does. But it works for him. And he knows what works for him.
" 'Coop' just said that he's the ultimate winner," Appert said. "Sometimes with goalies, you get too hung up with scouting and drafting and working with them on technique and looking the proper way. And you forget what really matters most, which is winning. ... He doesn't care about style points. He just wants to give his teammates a chance to win and that's how he's wired."
With Ullmark and Hutton both pending free agents, the Sabres' goaltending picture is up in the air for next year. Tokarski can again give the Sabres insurance at the NHL level and an experienced hand in Rochester.
"It's late in the year and the playoffs are out of the picture, but guys are playing for positions," Tokarski said. "Guys are playing for each other, which is huge. The main thing now is end the season on a good note, and with a lot of pride and proving that the team has improved a ton over the course of the last month."