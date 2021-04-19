Dustin Tokarski has given a boost to Sabres' play in the crease

In relief of Ullmark, Tokarski made 29 saves in last Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins in TD Garden. Tokarski then stopped 27 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win at Washington – his first NHL victory since Dec. 12, 2015, for Montreal against Ottawa. He was 1-1 over the weekend against the Penguins, making 38 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss and stopping 34 shots in Sunday's 4-2 victory.

While there have been some questionable goals allowed, Tokarski hasn't let them linger and has calmed down in the crease considerably in recent games. Playing three games in four days, including a back-to-back against Pittsburgh, was no easy feat, and the 5-foot-11 Tokarski handled it brilliantly.

"Someone's giving me an NHL start, I'm taking it every time," Tokarski said after Sunday's win. "So, I looked forward to the game today when I found out I was playing and it was a lot of fun getting a win against those guys. They have a great team and our guys played a heck of a game.

"Sometimes you've just got to go out there and compete. I love going out there battling. If there's some fatigue, you've just got to put that behind you because everyone's tired. Players are playing a ton of games, too. So there's no excuses. So go out there and play. My guys played awesome."

Among NHL goalies who have played at least five games this month, Tokarski entered Monday's play fourth in the NHL in saves in April (201) and 13th in save percentage (.926). On the penalty kill, he's third in the league at .960.