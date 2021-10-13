Driven to build a winner, Don Granato applying past lessons to improve young Sabres

Mike Harrington: Stop with the tank talk. This time, Sabres might actually be rebuilding You're not tanking when you're rebuilding with 12 former first- or second-round picks on your roster like this edition of the Sabres, Harrington says.

Granato’s resume is as impressive as the way he explains the game to reporters, yet he doesn’t pretend to have all the answers, and he’s quick to mention that he’s not in this alone. When reflecting on his seven weeks as interim coach in the spring, Granato credited his support staff, everyone from assistants Matt Ellis and Dan Girardi to video coach Myles Fee.

Inheriting what veteran winger Kyle Okposo later described as “one of the toughest situations that I’ve seen in 14 years of pro hockey,” Granato and his staff coaxed more from the Sabres’ young core and delivered the only encouraging moments during one of darkest seasons in franchise history. Over 28 games, the club went 9-16-3. They didn't have Jack Eichel, effective veterans were traded shortly after Granato got the interim job and the club used five goalies while he was behind the bench.

His excitement is palpable. With lessons culled from last season, and ample practice time to implement further changes, Granato is determined to move his team closer to contention.