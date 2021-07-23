Drafted first overall by Sabres, Owen Power 'excited for what's to come' in Buffalo

“I think I can step in and play, so I don’t think the decision will be whether I’m ready to play,” said Power. “It’s whether or not it’s better for my development. At the end of the day, I don’t really think there’s a bad option. Like I said, it’s something we’ve got to figure out later.”

Power, though, is the only prospect in this draft who has shown he can perform well against NHL competition. He was given a lesser role with Team Canada at the start of the world championship this spring, skating under eight minutes in the team’s opening game.

However, injuries thrust Power into a prominent role, as he was named player of the game after earning 24:07 of ice time against Russia. He skated for more than 27 minutes in a semifinal win over the United States. In the final, Power was on the ice for 24:17 to help Canada earn gold at the annual event for the first time since 2005.

Power finished the tournament with three assists, 17 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating while averaging 20:07 of ice time in 10 games.