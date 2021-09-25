Doug Allen, iconic anthem singer, forgoing vaccine and stepping away from Sabres

Doug Allen, the anthem singer known for his rich voice and dramatic point at the end of "The Star-Spangled Banner," has been an iconic figure to Buffalo Sabres fans for more than two decades.
Now, with the Sabres requiring attendees at KeyBank Center to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, Allen is stepping away.
Allen, who had Covid-19 earlier this year, is opting not to get vaccinated, and thus not perform at games. He made that announcement in an open letter early Saturday evening:
To Whom it may concern,
Support Local Journalism
This letter is to inform the great Hockey fans of Western New York and Canada, that because of the vaccination policy adopted by the Sabres Organization, I will not be singing the National Anthems to start each Sabres home game this year. I am not anti-vaccine. There are many people at risk who should get it. But, I am old enough to understand the importance of choice and the freedom of being an American. I had Covid in January of 2021. I now have natural immunity, so I am choosing to not get vaccinated.
This was not an easy decision. I have no ill will toward the Sabres Organization. I cannot thank the Sabres and the fans enough for the joy it has been to sing for you. For more than 25 years I have felt at home on that carpet sharing a patriotic moment with all of you. I pray that I will soon be able to do it again. Go Sabres! God Bless America!