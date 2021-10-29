Don Granato's thoughts on Joel Quenneville turn only to Kyle Beach

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Before he joined Ralph Krueger's staff in Buffalo in 2019, Don Granato's most recent coaching experience came in Chicago, as an assistant to Joel Quenneville and Jeremy Colliton for two seasons from 2017-2019.

Quenneville brought Granato on to his staff but was fired by the Hawks in November of 2018. Granato was fired after the 2018-19 season.

Now the Sabres' head coach, Granato demurred on saying much Thursday night when asked by The Buffalo News for his thoughts on the Florida Panthers' firing of Quenneville. That decision came in the wake of revelations contained in a report issued Wednesday by a law firm commissioned by the Hawks.

In it, Quennville was noted as part of a May 23, 2010 meeting of top Hawks officials discussing the alleged sexual assault of "Black Ace" prospect Kyle Beach by Chicago video coach Brad Aldrich. Quenneville, who had said last summer he had only recently heard of the allegations, was listed in the report as saying the allegations would be a huge distraction with the start of the 2010 Stanley Cup final days away.