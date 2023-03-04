Jordan Greenway didn’t have much time to process the news that his NHL career was going to continue with the Buffalo Sabres after his trade Friday from the Minnesota Wild.

Greenway, a 6-foot-6 winger, said his goodbyes to teammates and staff, then began the journey from Calgary. His debut with the Sabres was delayed another day, though.

A winter storm changed Greenway’s travel itinerary, preventing the 26-year-old from skating Saturday in KeyBank Center against the Tampa Bay Lightning. His role in Buffalo will be far different than the one he left behind.

Sabres coach Don Granato confirmed to reporters Saturday that Greenway will contribute on the penalty kill at the outset and is likely to play higher in the lineup with Alex Tuch unavailable because of a lower-body injury.

“I think he’s a guy that players are going to want on their line, want to play with,” said Granato, who coached Greenway for two seasons at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. “In fact, I know that for certain, through history, and just the way he plays.

“This will evolve, much as when we acquired Tuch. You’re acquiring a talent that you know can do more, and they’re at the right spot in their career. They’ve had a base of experience and much like I knew Tuch, I knew there was a lot more in Alex Tuch. This is the case with Jordan.”

The Sabres sent a 2023 second-round pick, which they acquired from Vegas in the Jack Eichel trade, and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Minnesota to acquire Greenway, who is under contract through 2024-25 with a $3 million annual cap hit.

Greenway needed a fresh start, according to his former general manager, Bill Guerin. This has been Greenway’s worst offensive season in the NHL, as the 2015 second-round pick has recorded two goals and seven points in 45 games. He’s averaged 13:18 of ice time and didn’t skate more than 14 minutes in 16 of his final 19 games with Minnesota. Greenway missed training camp with a shoulder injury, then suffered another injury that caused him to play in only two of Minnesota’s first 18 games.

The Sabres are acquiring a physical power forward who should make opponents think twice about hitting their skilled players after the whistle. Greenway is also outstanding defensively and skated on one of the best checking lines in the NHL last season. He has the skating ability to play with the pace Granato wants from forwards and defensemen.

Among forward lines to record at least 200 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time last season, Greenway, Marcus Foligno and Joel Eriksson Ek ranked third in suppressing opponents' shot quality, according to Evolving-Hockey.com. They also led the league in goals against per 60 minutes. Greenway finished the season with 10 goals and 27 points with a plus-26 rating. He was a plus player for three straight years in Minnesota.

Greenway has recorded double-digit goals in two of his five NHL seasons, including a career-best 12 in 2018-19. He’s rarely received the opportunity to skate next to top players at 5-on-5, and he’s typically been in situations where the coach was quick to cut ice time following a bad game.

It’s similar to what Tuch went through in Vegas. Tuch, the centerpiece of the Sabres' return in the Eichel trade, arrived in Buffalo with a track record of producing offensively, but he wasn’t a top-six fixture with the Golden Knights. Tuch had three double-digit scoring seasons, including a career-best 20 in 2018-19. He reached new heights with the Sabres, though, and has already set new highs in goals (28) and points (62) through 57 games this season.

It's unrealistic to expect Greenway to replicate that production, but the Sabres expect him to ascend in Granato’s fast-paced system that desperately needed another net-front presence who can wreak havoc on the forecheck to help skilled players like Tage Thompson possess the puck more often.

“I watched these guys when they were very young and saw their base of talent and have developed an appreciation for where their potential is,” Granato explained. “So, I look at Jordan in a similar fashion. He’s a guy that’s had lots of games in experience now, that I’ve had tremendous hindsight with. So, I’m as comfortable as I was when I said on day one that there’s a lot more in Alex Tuch than what he’s done in his career to this point. I feel the same with Jordan.”

Greenway will slot in on the Sabres’ penalty kill, which entered Saturday ranked 31st in the NHL, and he’ll eventually join one of the club’s two power-play units. Granato wants to get Greenway involved in practices and games before giving him additional responsibilities, and the coaching staff wants to continue to work with its current personnel on the power play.

Granato expressed excitement to work with Greenway again and compared his newest player’s perfectionist personality to that of Rasmus Dahlin, who has been known to harshly criticize his own performance at times. Greenway will now work with Granato and the youngest team in the NHL to take his game to another level.

Greenway could make his Sabres debut as soon as Monday against the Edmonton Oilers if he’s able to arrive in Buffalo in time for practice Sunday.

“I think there’s a lot more to him,” Granato said. “He became available, and obviously we traded what we feel is a lot for him, but this is an opportunity for him to go after more.”