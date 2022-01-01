Don Granato returns from Covid protocol to take his spot behind Sabres' bench

"Very concerned. Going through things at times, I guess there's an inner faith kicks in that whatever you're going to deal with, you're going to deal with it, you're going to get through it," Granato said. "Having experienced things that I don't want to experience again, I was very, very grateful.

"You hear the word 'Covid', you see a positive test and your mind can go places you don't want it to. I did my best to not let it go there. And I felt good all the way through."

Granato had high praise for the work of Ellis, the former Sabres forward who who got his first chance to run an NHL bench in the head man's absence.

"It was awesome. Extremely difficult circumstances," Granato said. "Just in my 2,000 games of being a head coach, I can tell you there's some elements there that were really challenging. You throw that many new players in a lineup, it's going to be tough. And that many players that haven't had experience. We had multiple guys with first games, second game played. Very difficult circumstances, I thought the standard that we want to play by was upheld by our players, our leadership there, and certainly by 'Elli' and our coaches."