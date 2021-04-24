Don Granato opting to go young with Sabres' defense corps

When it was time for Will Borgen to come back to the Buffalo Sabres' lineup after two months on the shelf due to a fractured forearm, interim coach Don Granato decided to take a risk.
Granato raised a few eyebrows when he opted to make veteran Colin Miller a healthy scratch Thursday against Boston, even though the 28-year-old played 20:50 and had a season-high six shots on goal in Tuesday's loss to the Bruins.
But the final weeks of the season have been about looking at prospects, and the Sabres have gone with a kiddie corps on defense – with an average age of 22.7 years:
• Borgen (24 years old) was reunited with ex-Rochester teammate Jacob Bryson (23) and immediately returned to the kind of aggressive game he showed in February.
• Mattias Samuelsson (21) has spent the last four games with Rasmus Ristolainen (26), who has mentored him in much the same way he did with Bryson.
• Rasmus Dahlin has been reborn under Granato and is half of the longest current-running pair with fellow 21-year-old Henri Jokiharju, a regular scratch under Ralph Krueger who has found his role again with Granato.
Miller, who might interest Seattle in the expansion draft, and Matt Irwin are currently on the outside. And it's likely the Sabres will go with that same group in Sunday night's game at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers, the opener of a four-game road trip. The team was off Saturday.
"It just helps that we're all learning together," Samuelsson said after Friday's 6-4 win over Boston. "I'm obviously the newest one, but everyone being so young, you can bounce things off each other and learn together. It's a good group."
The defense was particularly strong over the first 40 minutes Friday during the NHL debut for goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Bruins scored on the first shot against Luukkonen and didn't get another one on goal until the 9:55 mark of the first period. They had only 18 shots on goal through two periods before pushing hard in the third once they fell into a 5-1 hole.
While the analytics weren't kind as the the Bruins piled up 30 of the game's 42 shot attempts in the third period, Granato said he liked the way the Sabres dictated pace from the back end all the way through the offensive zone. He said puck placements were good around the ice and the players didn't panic when Boston cut the four-goal deficit to 5-4 thanks mostly to two goals that deflected in off Sabres' sticks.
"We've been much better and much more comfortable within our own zone, which is why we're comfortable putting the six D we did in the lineup, five of them being very young," Granato said. "I do like our corps. Borgen was the one guy I was concerned with because we've had some changes in how we defend and he hasn't had a lot of practice time.
"But he was good. There will still be an acclimation period for him, but he has such a strong base of confidence, competitiveness and skill that it overrides most of any concern I would have at this point."
The rebirth of Dahlin under Granato has been a key talking point in the last month. In his last 12 games since April 3, Dahlin is tied for second among NHL defensemen in goals (3) and points (10), and tied for seventh in assists (7). He's averaging 22:41 per game and carrying an even rating – after posting an NHL-worst minus-34 mark in his previous 36 games.
The debut of Samuelsson, the club's second-round pick in 2018, has been intriguing to watch as well. He's fit in seamlessly and collected two assists Friday for his first two NHL points.
"Those are pretty special moments," he said. "It's something you dream about as a kid playing roller hockey in the street with my brother."
Meanwhile, the Sabres missed Borgen's physicality, shot-blocking skills and his positional play on the penalty kill. In two games back, he has six hits and four blocks.
"It comes with confidence, being around the guys this entire year," Borgen said. "Instead of your first time coming up, where you might be more nervous, I think I just calmed my nerves a little bit. Confidence and playing out there helps you grow relationships with the other guys."
Reinhart gets to 20
Reinhart’s power-play goal sparked a rally that included five consecutive goals and ended with Luukkonen earning his first career victory in a 6-4 win over Boston.
Sam Reinhart's empty-net goal Friday night completed his fourth career hat trick and gave him his fifth career 20-goal season. Reinhart, whose career high is 25 goals in 2017-18, is scoring at a 36-goal pace for an 82-game season. Reinhart became the 20th player in the NHL this season to hit 20 goals.
Reinhart is second in the NHL with five multi-goal games, trailing only Toronto’s Auston Matthews (8). Victor Olofsson is the only other Sabre in double figures in goals with 12. Casey Mittelstadt is close, scoring his ninth of the season Friday.
Reinhart entered Saturday's play with nine power-play goals, two off the NHL lead of 11 held by Dallas' Joe Pavelski and Chris Krieder of the New York Rangers. He also hit Saturday 10th in the league in shooting percentage, at a career-best 19.0% clip. Reinhart's previous best was last year's 15.3%.
And UPL makes five
Luukkonen's NHL debut made the Sabres just the second team in the league this year to use five goalies, as he joined Linus Ullmark, Carter Hutton, Dustin Tokarski and the departed Jonas Johansson. Ottawa has also used five goalies, topped by Matt Murray's 26 games.
The most the Sabres have used in a season is six in 1988-89 (Daren Puppa, Jacques Cloutier, Tom Barrasso, Clint Malarchuk, Darcy Wakaluk and Darren Eliot), and 2013-14 (Ryan Miller, Jhonas Enroth, Nathan Lieuwen, Matt Hackett, Connor Knapp and Michal Neuvirth). They also used five in 1995-96 and 2014-15.