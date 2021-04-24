Don Granato opting to go young with Sabres' defense corps

"It just helps that we're all learning together," Samuelsson said after Friday's 6-4 win over Boston. "I'm obviously the newest one, but everyone being so young, you can bounce things off each other and learn together. It's a good group."

The defense was particularly strong over the first 40 minutes Friday during the NHL debut for goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Bruins scored on the first shot against Luukkonen and didn't get another one on goal until the 9:55 mark of the first period. They had only 18 shots on goal through two periods before pushing hard in the third once they fell into a 5-1 hole.

While the analytics weren't kind as the the Bruins piled up 30 of the game's 42 shot attempts in the third period, Granato said he liked the way the Sabres dictated pace from the back end all the way through the offensive zone. He said puck placements were good around the ice and the players didn't panic when Boston cut the four-goal deficit to 5-4 thanks mostly to two goals that deflected in off Sabres' sticks.

"We've been much better and much more comfortable within our own zone, which is why we're comfortable putting the six D we did in the lineup, five of them being very young," Granato said. "I do like our corps. Borgen was the one guy I was concerned with because we've had some changes in how we defend and he hasn't had a lot of practice time.

