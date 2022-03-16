Don Granato on the anniversary of his promotion: 'It's been a wild 12 months'

Don Granato will be about 2,200 miles from home Thursday as the Buffalo Sabres open a three-game road trip in Edmonton. It will mark one year since Ralph Krueger was mercifully fired the morning after a dreary loss in New Jersey with the club on a 12-game losing streak, and Granato was named interim coach. Just over three months later, the interim tag was lifted.
“I think as you watch us, you'll see that night to night we'll be getting better and more efficient in different areas, and eventually it will all start to add up,” Granato says.
Now Granato is in lockstep with general manager Kevyn Adams on the franchise's latest rebuild. Although Granato is just 29-48-11 over 88 games and the club is still nowhere near a playoff spot, there is promise building. Sunday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Heritage Classic was easily the high point since Granato took over.
"A lot can happen in a year," Granato mused after practice Wednesday in HarborCenter, running off names of departed players Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe, Eric Staal, Taylor Hall and Brandon Montour. "What a complete shift of personnel. And I just think how far along so many guys have come. But really, the predominant feel is ahead. ... Looking ahead is so exciting. And the excitement ahead is how much better these guys can still get."
"We've had inconsistency at different times in our play, which I think is to be expected at some point," Adams said. "But what has been truly noticeable for me is the culture. They care about each other, that kind of competitiveness within the group to just be together. And that's exciting. ... When I look back to 12 months ago, we had to really take a step back and say, 'OK, how are we going to do this, and what's the right thing to do?' And now we just have to stick to the plan and keep pushing."
Granato has helped younger players thrive, such as his move to take Tage Thompson from wing and put him at center. Veterans Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo, who were utterly lost under Krueger, have again become big contributors.
"When you have a different voice as the head coach, I think it gives him some time to put a stamp on things," said Skinner, who has gone from seven goals and Krueger's doghouse last year to 23 goals and a return to the top line this year. "And I think as a player, you kind of just try and sort of understand where you stand with a coach and what he expects of you. Donnie is really strong at communicating. He's also very positive and when you have that combination with a young team, I think it helps."
Call it round two of the Granato family rivalry Monday night in KeyBank Center.
Support Local Journalism
Said Granato: "I had a really good feeling that we could get a lot more out of a lot of guys and get them some clarity right away. I still feel the same way. That's what you have to do in this job."
For this year, Granato has refused to get bogged down in talk about the Sabres' record. He knows those days are coming as soon as next season, but he is maintaining his focus on development with the hope it translates into victories now.
"I look at our organization compared to when I look around the league, and there's only a few organizations that are getting better every day," Granato said. "There's a lot of organizations that are struggling to stay the same every day, just by virtue of age, by virtue of contracts and those sorts of things. So it is exciting because we have such a capacity yet to reach. But it's been a wild 12 months."
Practice update
Kyle Okposo missed practice due to maintenance, but he is expected to play Thursday. Granato said defenseman Colin Miller, out since mid-January, should return to the lineup either in Edmonton or Friday in Calgary. Center Mark Jankowski cleared waivers and was sent to Rochester.
Edmonton has won three straight to pull two points ahead of Vegas in the battle for third place in the Pacific Division. Calgary, which handed the Sabres a 5-0 thumping in November, has soared into the Pacific lead.
"A couple days that have passed, so you kind of have re-establish how you're going to play," Skinner said in reference to the win over the Leafs. "We know we're playing some good teams on this road trip and it's going to be a good challenge. Hopefully, we can keep that good feeling going."
Levi named Hobey finalist
The awards keep flowing for Northeastern goalie Devon Levi, who was named a Hobey Baker finalist Wednesday as college hockey player of the year. He was named Hockey East rookie of the year on Wednesday.
Levi leads the NCAA with a .954 save percentage, is second in shutouts (10) and third in goals-against average (1.47). Defenseman Owen Power, the Sabres' No. 1 overall pick from Michigan, is not one of the finalists after missing substantial time to play in the World Juniors in Edmonton and the Olympics in Beijing.