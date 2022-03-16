Don Granato on the anniversary of his promotion: 'It's been a wild 12 months'

Granato has helped younger players thrive, such as his move to take Tage Thompson from wing and put him at center. Veterans Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo, who were utterly lost under Krueger, have again become big contributors.

"When you have a different voice as the head coach, I think it gives him some time to put a stamp on things," said Skinner, who has gone from seven goals and Krueger's doghouse last year to 23 goals and a return to the top line this year. "And I think as a player, you kind of just try and sort of understand where you stand with a coach and what he expects of you. Donnie is really strong at communicating. He's also very positive and when you have that combination with a young team, I think it helps."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Said Granato: "I had a really good feeling that we could get a lot more out of a lot of guys and get them some clarity right away. I still feel the same way. That's what you have to do in this job."

For this year, Granato has refused to get bogged down in talk about the Sabres' record. He knows those days are coming as soon as next season, but he is maintaining his focus on development with the hope it translates into victories now.