Don Granato, Matt Ellis clear Covid-19 protocol, Staal missing from Sabres practice

BOSTON – There was lots going on as the Sabres hit the ice for practice Friday afternoon in TD Garden.

Rochester Amerks coach Seth Appert led the practice but the team got some good news right before the workout with word that interim head coach Don Granato and interim assistant Matt Ellis have both cleared Covid-19 protocol.

Granato and Ellis were both held out of Thursday's 4-0 loss in Pittsburgh and General Manager Kevyn Adams stepped behind the bench for the shutout defeat that extended the franchise-record winless streak to 16 games.

The big news on the player front was the absence of veteran center Eric Staal, the subject of many trade rumors heading into the April 12 NHL trade deadline. There was no immediate word from the club if a deal had been made or if there was an injury to Staal, who played 19:14 in Thursday's game.

Kyle Okposo (upper body) and Tage Thompson (illness) returned to practice. Okposo has missed all three games on this road trip and Thompson has sat for the last two.

The lines at practice were set this way:

Olofsson-Sheahan-Cozens

Hall-Dea-Reinhart

Mittelstadt-Lazar-Skinner