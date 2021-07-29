Don Granato hires two new assistant coaches, retains Matt Ellis in Sabres' bench shuffle

Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato has shuffled his staff for his first full season behind the bench with a series of announcements made by the team Thursday.

Here's the rundown:

• Former Sabres player Matt Ellis, who came on to the bench on an interim basis when Granato was hired, will stay on as a full-time assistant coach after previously serving as the organization's director of player development.

Sabres sign goalies Craig Anderson, Aaron Dell after Linus Ullmark bolts for Boston Linus Ullmark, a goalie beloved by Sabres fans for his on-ice acrobatics and effervescent demeanor, is leaving Buffalo to chase a Stanley Cup with an Atlantic Division opponent.

• Jason Christie and Marty Wilford have been hired as new assistant coaches. Christie is the ECHL's all-time victory leader as a head coach with 667 with five teams, the last four years coming in Jacksonville. Wilford spent the last three years as an assistant with the Anaheim Ducks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Christie's last season as a player was in 1999-00 for Peoria – which Granato coached to a Kelly Cup playoff championship. Christie had 21 goals, 56 points and 199 penalty minutes that season and was the league MVP in the ECHL playoffs. Christie then took over for Granato as Peoria's coach the next season and led the Rivermen to four playoff berths in five years before moving on to lead Utah, Ontario and Tulsa.