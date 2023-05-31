Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Dominik Hasek packed up his memorabilia that had been donated to the Czech Hockey Hall of Fame in Prague, using three trips Wednesday with a shopping cart to collect the items.

The Hall of Fame is closing due to financial issues and is hoping to reopen in a new location, though that has yet has to be determined.

Officials are hoping to have the Hall reopened in time for the World Championships that will be held in Czechia in May 2024.

Video of Hasek was captured by Czech hockey reporter Zdenek Janda and posted on Twitter.

Vezina Trophy, dresy, brusle, hokejky..Prsten za SC..Všechno si @hasek_dominik musel sbalit a ve třech nákupních vozicich odvézt do auta..Ne nadarmo se rika: Kdo si neváží historie,neváží si sám sebe...Pry ekonom duvody... Ale před domácím MS?Těžko se něco takového obnoví..😓 pic.twitter.com/RHVk8tTDvN — Zdenek Janda (@zdenek_janda) May 31, 2023

Among the items were several Vezina Trophy awards, the Stanley Cup ring he won with the Detroit Red Wings, jerseys, skates, hockey sticks and other equipment. The items included his jersey and helmet from the Nagano Olympics.

Hasek was emotional as he moved his items because he had long devoted time and effort to the Hall of Fame, including helping design the venue and establishing the criteria for induction.

"It's not pleasant, but I have no choice but to respect it," Hasek told a Czech publication. "The executive committee decided to close it, something went wrong, it wasn't profitable."