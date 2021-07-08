Direction of Buffalo Sabres could be determined during busy month of July

The timeline for the Buffalo Sabres to return to prominence could be extended or shortened based on what occurs during a chaotic month of July.
General Manager Kevyn Adams will add a new member to the Sabres’ young core when he selects first overall at the NHL’s virtual draft July 23. Two days earlier, the club will lose a player to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.
However, no date on the calendar this month holds more meaning to the Sabres' short-term plans than July 17, the start of the NHL’s trade freeze ahead of the expansion draft. Clubs can still complete a trade with Seattle between that deadline and the expansion draft, but the Kraken are not a contender to acquire disgruntled star center Jack Eichel.
Interested teams will want to complete a trade as soon as possible because Eichel will need ample time to recover from the surgery he wants on the herniated disk in his neck. A trade before the expansion draft could negatively impact the Sabres’ expansion draft protection list, as it’s possible they will acquire multiple non-exempt players.
Adams, though, isn’t holding himself to artificial deadlines and has contingency plans in place if a trade occurs.
“It is a unique year because obviously expansion is something that doesn't happen that often or whatever how many times over the years, this has happened,” Adams told The Buffalo News last month. “It does create a pressure point of decisions that have to be made, but it doesn't mean you have to make bad decisions. It just means that, hey, these decisions are coming. You’re going to have different working protected lists and then if you make decisions and tweak it or change it, then you do that. And I could go right up until the moment that the list has to be in. So, there is just a natural urgency around that.”
Here’s a snapshot of the critical dates that will influence the roster in the short and long term:
• First buyout period begins 24 hours after conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final.
• July 13: Deadline for clubs to ask a player to waive his no-movement clause for the sole purpose of exposure in the Seattle expansion draft.
• July 16: Last day for teams to place a player on waivers prior to the expansion draft. Also, the deadline for players to waive their no-move clause.
• July 17: Trade freeze begins at 3 p.m. Eastern, although teams can still trade with Seattle ahead of the expansion draft. Expansion draft protection lists are due to the league and NHLPA at 5 p.m.
• July 18: Seattle can begin negotiating with unprotected restricted and all unrestricted free agents at 10 a.m., which is also the deadline for NHL Central Registry to approve and send out expansion draft protection lists.
• July 21: Seattle expansion draft selections announced at 8 p.m. The Kraken also have a 10 a.m. deadline to submit contracts for any of those pending restricted and unrestricted free agents they signed during the interview period.
Support Local Journalism
• July 23: Round 1 of the NHL Entry Draft begins at 8 p.m.
• July 24: Rounds 2-7 of the NHL Entry Draft.
• July 26: Deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to their restricted free agents.
• July 27: First buyout period ends at 5 p.m. A club can offer an eight-year maximum contract to its own pending unrestricted free agent until 11:59 p.m.
• July 28: Opening of free agency at noon.
It’s unlikely the Sabres will utilize the buyout period, as winger Kyle Okposo has only two years remaining on a contract that carries a $6 million average annual value. While Adams can save $2 million by buying out Okposo, the 33-year-old forward would still carry a $5 million salary cap hit this season. Okposo would then count $3 million against the cap in 2022-23 and $1 million in each of the following two seasons.
Additionally, the Sabres might need a high-priced player such as Okposo to reach the salary cap floor if they part with Eichel, Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. Buffalo can expose Okposo in the expansion draft and retain him with the plan that he can provide leadership to a young roster.
Okposo played well under coach Don Granato before suffering a season-ending injury, totaling two goals and nine points in 12 games during March and April.
The buyout window won’t allow the Sabres to escape Jeff Skinner’s contract, either. Skinner, 28, would be on the books through 2032-33, including a $2.472 million cap hit in each of the final six years. Hypothetically, this could prevent Buffalo from building the roster when its young core should be ready to contend.
The better option is to convince Skinner to waive his no-movement clause for the purpose of exposing him in the expansion draft. It’s unlikely that Skinner will be selected, but this would allow the Sabres to protect an additional young player such as Anders Bjork or Rasmus Asplund. Skinner, 29, has six years remaining on a contract that carries a $9 million annual cap hit. He has scored only 21 goals in 112 games over the past two seasons.
The Sabres own 10 selections in the entry draft, including two apiece in the second, third and sixth rounds. They will pick first overall for the fourth time in franchise history, providing Adams with an additional building block.
It’s unlikely Buffalo will be targeting high-priced players in free agency given that the club is on the precipice of another rebuild, but the Sabres have $34.15 million in salary cap space, according to CapFriendly.com. Adams might try to sway veteran players, as well as a goalie, to come to Buffalo. Experienced forwards will be needed to help guide and insulate Dylan Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt and Tage Thompson, among others.
The Sabres' pending unrestricted free agents include goalie Linus Ullmark and defenseman Jake McCabe. Reinhart, Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju are among their restricted free agents.
But the story of the Sabres’ offseason is whether they keep Eichel, Reinhart and Ristolainen. The course Adams chooses for the franchise will likely be known at the conclusion of the eventful month.