Direction of Buffalo Sabres could be determined during busy month of July

The timeline for the Buffalo Sabres to return to prominence could be extended or shortened based on what occurs during a chaotic month of July.

General Manager Kevyn Adams will add a new member to the Sabres’ young core when he selects first overall at the NHL’s virtual draft July 23. Two days earlier, the club will lose a player to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.

However, no date on the calendar this month holds more meaning to the Sabres' short-term plans than July 17, the start of the NHL’s trade freeze ahead of the expansion draft. Clubs can still complete a trade with Seattle between that deadline and the expansion draft, but the Kraken are not a contender to acquire disgruntled star center Jack Eichel.

Interested teams will want to complete a trade as soon as possible because Eichel will need ample time to recover from the surgery he wants on the herniated disk in his neck. A trade before the expansion draft could negatively impact the Sabres’ expansion draft protection list, as it’s possible they will acquire multiple non-exempt players.

Adams, though, isn’t holding himself to artificial deadlines and has contingency plans in place if a trade occurs.