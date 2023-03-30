It's Levi Time in Buffalo.

Devon Levi, the 21-year-old who is the Sabres' brightest goaltending prospect since Ryan Miller, will make his NHL debut for the club Friday night in KeyBank Center against the New York Rangers.

An NHL source confirmed the Sabres' decision and it is expected to be announced as part of practice on Thursday. NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes, a former NHL goalie himself, first tweeted indications of the news late Wednesday night.

Devon Levi's lessons from Northeastern will be put to the test with the Sabres Difficult lessons culled through three seasons and 66 games with the Huskies will be useful for Levi as he enters what he referred to Monday as a “new chapter” with the Sabres.

Levi had one net alone to maximize his reps at Tuesday's practice while Eric Comrie and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen shared the other, in the first indication his debut was imminent.

It was Levi's first full practice with the team after he had to wait for immigration issues to be settled and then get through the club's busy schedule, which limited him to only getting work in morning skates. Levi signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Sabres on March 17 after Northeastern University was eliminated in the Hockey East quarterfinals with an overtime loss to Providence and did not qualify for the NCAA tournament.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

A former seventh-round pick of the Florida Panthers acquired in a 2021 trade for Sam Reinhart, Levi put together one of the greatest careers ever for a college goalie at Northeastern. He finished his career with a .942 save percentage, the second-best mark by any goalie in college hockey history.

This season, Levi is a good bet to win the Mike Richter Award as the best goaltender in college for the second straight year and is one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as the best overall player in the game.

Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen learning to manage 'ups and downs' as a rookie goalie “There's still a lot I can improve, and that's not something that just happens during the offseason,” Luukkonen said. “Every day coming to the rink and being willing to learn and be willing to get better."

Levi's debut will be a tough one. The Sabres enter Thursday's play five points behind Pittsburgh for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot and will take the ice Friday with two games in hand as the Penguins host Nashville on Thursday night. Buffalo is four points behind Florida with two games in hand, and the Panthers play Thursday in Montreal.

The Rangers, meanwhile, enter Thursday's game at New Jersey with 98 points and hopeful of climbing over the Devils to claim second place in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage in a possible first-round playoff series between the teams.

New York has six 20-goal scorers in its lineup, led by Mika Zibanejad's 38 goals and 81 points, and fortified its lineup with trade deadline acquisitions of Patrick Kane from Chicago and Vladimir Tarasenko from St. Louis.

Kane, the South Buffalo native, has 21 goals overall this season and has tallied five goals and four assists in 13 games since getting dealt to New York.