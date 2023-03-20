Mike Condon had seen enough.

When Northeastern’s record-setting netminder, Devon Levi, allowed a seventh goal against Harvard on New Year’s Day, Condon approached Huskies coach Jerry Keefe with approximately 10 minutes left in the game to suggest that Levi be pulled.

Levi left the ice for 30 seconds, then went right back to his goalie coach with a plea.

“I want to go back in,” Condon, a former NHL goaltender, recalled hearing from Levi. “I don’t care if I get scored on.”

Condon relented. Levi, a 21-year-old junior, returned to his crease and allowed another goal in an 8-4 loss. It was undoubtedly the lowest point of Levi’s three remarkable years at Northeastern, which began with the Montreal native shattering Carey Price’s save-percentage mark at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The game against Harvard was the end of a six-week stretch in which Levi had an .863 save percentage in seven starts. He was frustrated and overthinking in the crease while trying to implement a different method to track the puck. Condon was quick to remind Levi why he returned to Northeastern for another season.

“He kind of was trying some different things, and he kind of got away from his base in the middle of the year and we really struggled,” Condon told The Buffalo News in a phone interview. “When he was going through it, I was like, ‘Dude, this is why you're here. You need to learn how to feel adversity and then come up with a solution because these waves don't really spare any player, like everyone's gonna hit 'em.’”

Levi responded with a .946 save percentage in his final 15 games to become a finalist for the Hobey Baker and Mike Richter awards, which are given annually to the most top player and top goaltender, respectively, in Division I men’s hockey. He won the latter last April after leading his team to the NCAA Tournament. Difficult lessons culled through three seasons and 66 games with the Huskies will be useful for Levi as he enters what he referred to Monday as a “new chapter” with the Sabres.

The final three weeks of the season will serve as Levi’s introduction to the NHL after the 2020 seventh-round draft pick signed his three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo. He’ll begin practicing with the team once he receives approval from immigration. His new equipment also must be cleared for competition by the league. However, when Levi skates with his teammates for the first time, he’ll officially become an option to start in goal for the Sabres, confirmed coach Don Granato.

"I feel like in this month or so that I’m here I can get a year’s worth of development out of,” Levi told a roomful of reporters. “So, I’m just really excited facing these shots, being with NHL players, Mike Bales, NHL goaltending coach. Just being around the guys, learning how to be a pro more than I already know how to do. It’s just all great for maturing and my development.”

Levi wasn’t content watching from the bench as the Sabres practiced Monday in KeyBank Center. He walked away from one of his new teammates, Mattias Samuelsson, and scaled the barricade that, on game days, separates fans from the tunnel leading to the Sabres’ dressing room. Levi walked briskly up the steps of the 100 level and found a seat behind Craig Anderson as the 41-year-old goalie with 751 games of NHL experience stopped pucks during a small-area drill at one end of the ice.

The vantage point was among the reasons why Levi chose to begin his professional career. The Sabres enticed Levi to sign last week by presenting their vision for the franchise during a video conference call and chose to give the top goalie prospect a spot on the NHL roster for the rest of the season.

Levi wants to absorb as much information as possible from Anderson, who’s given his team a chance to win many nights during his 20th NHL season because of his ability to track the puck, read shooters and navigate the difficult nights when playing in a league that's become more difficult on goalies. Levi also will learn from Bales, who owns two Stanley Cup rings, while facing shots against some of the best in the world, including Tage Thompson.

Before studying the future U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer in net Monday, and tendencies of the Sabres’ shooters, Levi eagerly asked Anderson questions.

“Everybody’s path is different,” said Anderson. “His is a certain, unique path the way that mine was unique. The way that everyone in this room’s path is a little bit different. You make the most of your situation and you figure out how to be the best of where you’re at. He’s coming in and he was arguably the best college goaltender the last two years, and now he’s got a new mountain to climb. There’s no satisfaction. There’s no end game here. The end game is to continue to get better and that starts with all of us pushing him and being here to help him and guide him.”

There are few examples of a goalie making the immediate jump to the NHL from NCAA. Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins and Spencer Knight of the Florida Panthers are the most recent examples, but both appeared in several games with their team’s American Hockey League affiliate before getting a callup during the 2020-21 season that was unusual because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Neither had Levi’s track record, though.

Levi's .942 save percentage during his career at Northeastern is the second-best mark in the history of men’s college hockey, trailing only the Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck, who finished his NCAA career with a mark of .946 in eight fewer games. Levi also had a record of 38-22-6 and a 1.90 goals-against average with 16 shutouts, despite facing 32 shots on goal per game.

“He accomplished what we set out to do, and I think coming back was a huge success,” Condon added. “It wasn’t the year that he had last year, but then again, I don’t think that’s a fair standard for anybody. In terms of stealing games, he stole a ton of games this year and that’s the big thing that I wanted to see. His numbers were still great, too. Now, it’s time for him. He wanted to take a step and push himself and get uncomfortable again. It’s a big leap, and it’s what you need in order to push yourself and grow.”

Levi posted a .952 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 32 games as a sophomore while leading Northeastern to the Hockey East regular-season title. The performance might not be replicated again, but Levi wasn’t satisfied. He chose to return to college for another season because he wanted to experience the immense expectations.

Every opponent knew Levi was the standard for an NCAA goalie. Fans of Northeastern and the Sabres expected him to be perfect. His team often needed him to be because it struggled to score goals many nights.

It prepared Levi for what he’ll face in Buffalo, where the fan base is clamoring for a franchise goalie to lead the Sabres to their first postseason appearance since 2011.

“The great thing about expectations is they’re not real, they’re just what people are talking about,” said Levi. “It’s talk about the future. The way I’ve always dealt with expectations is kind of not dealing with them. … I’m just going to go out and do the thing I love, stop the puck, and I trust that the outcomes are going to take care of themselves.”

This isn’t an ideal situation for a young goalie to step into. The Sabres (33-30-6) are 2-7-2 in 11 games since Feb. 28. During that span, they’re allowing 34.5 shots per game, the sixth-worst mark in the NHL, and they’ve allowed a league-worst 52 goals. Only one team has allowed more high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Yet Granato said he wouldn’t hesitate introducing Levi to the NHL while his team battles through injuries and a crisis of confidence. There’s a benefit to gaining hindsight of playing in the league before entering a long offseason, as the Sabres witnessed in recent years with Samuelsson and Owen Power receiving similar late-season assignments in Buffalo.

The Sabres will have the option to play Levi in Rochester next season – Amerks coach Seth Appert was part of the video conference call with Levi last week – but there will be an opportunity for him to seize an NHL job in training camp.

So far, Levi has silenced the critics and scouts who thought a 6-foot goalie couldn’t succeed despite examples of those who have, and he will go down as one of the best in NCAA history after his stellar work at Northeastern. This is a different challenge altogether, one that he prepared for through good times and bad while establishing himself as one of the top drafted prospects at his position.

“I feel like I was born to do this and it's my passion,” said Levi. “I go out every day with the will to stop the guy that's coming down on me. It's the most fun thing in the world for me. I'm still growing, still getting better, still finding better ways to play and improve my game and I'm just really excited to be facing the best of the best. I know it's going to push my game further and I'm excited for that.”