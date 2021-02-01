Devils shut down by Covid-19 outbreak after back-to-back games in Buffalo

A day after completing a two-game series against the Buffalo Sabres in KeyBank Center, the New Jersey Devils have had their training facility in Newark shut down by the NHL because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

The league announced Monday afternoon that 10 Devils players are now on the team's Covid protocol list, and five of them appeared in games against the Sabres. As a result, the Devils' games have been postponed through at least Saturday.

The Devils, led by former Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff, headed to Pittsburgh after Sunday's 5-3 win here, but were then sent home by league officials. Their games with the Penguins on Tuesday and Thursday have been postponed, as has Saturday's home game against the New York Rangers.

The earliest they will play is Feb. 9 against Pittsburgh. Their next meetings with the Sabres are Feb. 20 and 22 in Prudential Center. The NHL said it is reviewing and revising the team's schedule.

The league's protocol list does not differentiate between positive tests, players listed as close contacts or players serving required quarantines.