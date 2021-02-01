Devils shut down by Covid-19 outbreak after back-to-back games in Buffalo

A day after completing a two-game series against the Buffalo Sabres in KeyBank Center, the New Jersey Devils have had their training facility in Newark shut down by the NHL because of a Covid-19 outbreak.
The league announced Monday afternoon that 10 Devils players are now on the team's Covid protocol list, and five of them appeared in games against the Sabres. As a result, the Devils' games have been postponed through at least Saturday.
The Devils, led by former Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff, headed to Pittsburgh after Sunday's 5-3 win here, but were then sent home by league officials. Their games with the Penguins on Tuesday and Thursday have been postponed, as has Saturday's home game against the New York Rangers.
The earliest they will play is Feb. 9 against Pittsburgh. Their next meetings with the Sabres are Feb. 20 and 22 in Prudential Center. The NHL said it is reviewing and revising the team's schedule.
The league's protocol list does not differentiate between positive tests, players listed as close contacts or players serving required quarantines.
Goaltender Aaron Dell has been on the list while quarantining after being claimed on waivers from Toronto. Goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood went on the list Jan. 22 and remains out. Veteran center Travis Zajac was added to the list Saturday and did not appear against the Sabres, and veteran winger Kyle Palmieri played here Saturday and then was sidelined for Sunday's game due to Covid protocols.
Also on the list are forwards Michael McLeod, Pavel Zacha, Janne Kuokkanen and Andreas Johnsson and veteran defensemen Sami Vatanen and Connor Carrick. McLeod had his first career two-goal game in Sunday's victory, including a breakaway goal after 20 seconds of play. Johnsson scored with 16.1 seconds left in the first period Sunday to give New Jersey a 2-0 lead. Zacha played in both games.
Kuokkanen scored his first NHL goal with 5:19 left in the third period Saturday to pull the Devils into a 3-3 tie. Buffalo won that game, 4-3, in a shootout.
The Devils are the fourth NHL team to have their facility shut down this season, joining Dallas, Carolina and Vegas. There are 11 teams with at least one player on the league's Covid protocol list. Former Buffalo forward Marcus Foligno was added to the list Sunday by the Minnesota Wild. The Sabres have yet to have a player on it.