Defense is the NHL's position of emphasis and it impacted Sabres' trade returns

"Philadelphia, we've been having discussions for quite some time before that deal was made, but they also needed some deals before to maybe put themselves in a better position to make an appropriate offer," said Adams, who acknowledged that the league seems to be shifting toward big defensemen as linchpins even more than in the past. "Right now, clearly just with the way the playoffs were, a defenseman like Rasmus is in demand, for sure."

When it came to the draft, the Sabres were left with the easy choice to take Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick. He had separated himself from the pack at the top of the draft with his play for Team Canada in the World Junior Championships, but the brain trust had to be imagining Power, Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson among those forming a strong core group – albeit a young one – as soon as the 2022-23 season.

Four of the top eight picks were defensemen, with No. 4 Luke Hughes (New Jersey), No. 6 Simon Edvinsson (Detroit) and No. 8 Brandt Clarke (Los Angeles) all getting taken.

Drafted first overall by Sabres, Owen Power 'excited for what's to come' in Buffalo Power, a 6-foot-6 left shot defenseman ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the top North American skater in this class, is coming off an impressive freshman season at the University of Michigan and a remarkable performance against much older competition at the IIHF World Championship in Latvia.