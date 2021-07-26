Defense is the NHL's position of emphasis and it impacted Sabres' trade returns

Why did it seem much easier for Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams to get a quality return when dealing Rasmus Ristolainen, a pariah to the analytics community, than Sam Reinhart?
It's all about positions.
The Sabres made 11 selections in this year's draft, but outside the team's draft room, all the attention was focused on the names fans have known for many years: Rasmus Ristolainen and Sam Reinhart.
The playoffs tend to create copycats around the league. Look how strong Tampa Bay was on its blueline. Look at how Montreal (Shea Weber) and the Islanders rode top play on defense. You're going to see people mining the back end this week in free agency.
"Defensemen are at a premium right now," Adams said after the draft Saturday. "I think what you saw in the Stanley Cup final, the way teams have been built lately, a 'Risto' type of player, there's a value to that in the league right now."
The Flyers have been getting savaged in most quarters around the league for the Ristolainen deal because they gave up a first-round pick for a player with no history of winning. But Ristolainen has long been miscast in Buffalo as a player who could take up 25-28 minutes a night. Adjusted to a second pair player and cut to 20-22 minutes, most regular Sabre watchers think he has value to a better team.
Ristolainen was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Robert Hagg, a first round pick in this year's draft, No. 14 overall, and a second-round selection in 2023.
"He's a player we've been looking at for the last three years," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. "We like our defense corps. We think we have some good pieces, but we felt we lacked a little bit of size and physicality on the back end. Rasmus is a young man that stepped into Buffalo, played a really big role at a young age on a developing hockey team."
"Philadelphia, we've been having discussions for quite some time before that deal was made, but they also needed some deals before to maybe put themselves in a better position to make an appropriate offer," said Adams, who acknowledged that the league seems to be shifting toward big defensemen as linchpins even more than in the past. "Right now, clearly just with the way the playoffs were, a defenseman like Rasmus is in demand, for sure."
When it came to the draft, the Sabres were left with the easy choice to take Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick. He had separated himself from the pack at the top of the draft with his play for Team Canada in the World Junior Championships, but the brain trust had to be imagining Power, Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson among those forming a strong core group – albeit a young one – as soon as the 2022-23 season.
Four of the top eight picks were defensemen, with No. 4 Luke Hughes (New Jersey), No. 6 Simon Edvinsson (Detroit) and No. 8 Brandt Clarke (Los Angeles) all getting taken.
Power, a 6-foot-6 left shot defenseman ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the top North American skater in this class, is coming off an impressive freshman season at the University of Michigan and a remarkable performance against much older competition at the IIHF World Championship in Latvia.
As for free agency, it will be fascinating to watch how the defense market moves in the coming weeks. For starters, keep an eye on what happens with Carolina's Dougie Hamilton and Tampa Bay's David Savard. See if Seattle or Montreal come into play for Hamilton. Chicago already made its big moves, trading Duncan Keith to Edmonton and then acquiring Columbus' Seth Jones and signing him to a bloated Keith/Brent Seabrook type contract at eight years and $76 million ($9.5 million cap hit).
There are other known names on 'D' out there, too.
Ryan Suter, Keith Yandle, Alec Martinez, Tyson Barrie, old friend Brandon Montour, Sami Vatanen and Cody Ceci are all UFAs. So is former Sabre Zach Bogosian, a Cup winner in Tampa in 2020 who had a good run this season in Toronto and is reportedly looking to get back to an American market for family reasons.
The Reinhart pick and the lottery
Some clarity on the 2022 No. 1 draft pick acquired from Florida for Reinhart:
Reinhart is headed to the Sabres' Atlantic Division rival in exchange for goalie prospect Devon Levi and a 2022 first-round draft choice.
• It is lottery protected, meaning if the pick lands in the Top 10 of the lottery, it reverts back to Florida and Buffalo instead gets the Panthers' 2023 first-round pick regardless of where it lands.
• That's probably meaningless because the reality is you can't expect Florida to have a high pick, unless some unforeseen calamities strike the Panthers. Remember, they finished fourth overall in the shortened season with 79 points – four ahead of eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay – and can have legitimate Cup hopes next season under coach Joel Quenneville, the three-time Cup winner in Chicago.
• Even though the Sabres had the No. 1 pick this year, they would be eligible to win it again in 2022 for the draft in Montreal. The NHL's new draft lottery rules do not start until next year.
Starting in 2022, teams cannot win the lottery more than twice in a five-year period – but wins prior to 2022 will not be counted toward that total.
Around the boards
For the most part, the Sabres opted for players they were able to scout in-person, whether it was second-round selection Prokhor Poltapov at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship or Olivier Nadeau and Viljami Marjala in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
• When speaking about the influx of draftees selected by the team from Russia, Sabres scouting director Jerry Forton said the team had solid video from that area and that "the analytic data out of Russia is very advanced and very accurate from our perspective."
That was a pretty interesting thing to hear from a top Sabres mind. In the past, you got the impression the club barely used analytic data out of Mississauga, let alone Moscow. The hiring of Pittsburgh brainiac Sam Ventura, the co-founder of the long-lost War-on-ice.com, shows there's no empty talk about analytics coming from the team anymore.
• Now that the expansion draft is over, look for Alex Ovechkin to re-sign with the Capitals. The Great Eight turns 36 in September and the bet is he signs for at least three years and maybe four to take him to 40. He's at 730 career goals, on the fringe of being able to challenge for Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894.
• To accommodate the completion of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the Islanders are opening the season on a 13-game road trip that is the longest to start the season in NHL history. The previous high was nine games endured by four teams, last by the Rangers in 2013 while Madison Square Garden was wrapping up its billion-dollar renovation project.
"I can assure that when I saw the schedule I went for a long walk, never mind a long road trip," cracked Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello after the draft ended Saturday.
While the Sabres are pushing hard to sign Ullmark to be their No. 1 goalie for next season and likely beyond, Adams said that all signs point to McCabe reaching the market.
• Speaking of the Islanders, watch for them in free agency. With the trades of Nick Leddy and Andrew Ladd and the loss of Jordan Eberle to Seattle in the expansion draft, they have nearly $18 million in cap space. And they may get another $6 million when the season starts with the likelihood that the retiring Johnny Boychuk goes on long-term injured reserve.
Who could be the big targets? Most observers expect Lamoriello to act fast and stage a New Jersey reunion with Zach Parise after the veteran was bought out in Minnesota. Other big names in play for the Islanders could include Suter, Gabriel Landeskog and Vladimir Tarasenko.