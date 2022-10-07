Dave Dryden, former Sabres goalie and brother of Hall of Famer, dies at 81

Former NHL goalie Dave Dryden, who played parts of four seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and made a memorable start in goal against his Hall of Fame brother in 1971, died Tuesday. He had turned 81 last month.

Dryden's death was announced by his funeral home in Oakville, Ont., which said he died from complications following surgery for CTEPH, a blood clot disease.

Acquired in a cash transaction with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9, 1970, Dryden was a part of the first four seasons in Sabres history, serving behind Joe Daley and Roger Crozier before playing 53 games as Buffalo's starting goalie in 1973-74. He went 43-45-20 while playing 120 games for the Sabres, posting an NHL career-high 23 wins for Buffalo in '73-74. He is 11th in Sabres history in games played, 12th in wins and one of just 15 goalies to play at least 100 games for the club.

He is most remembered for a game at the Montreal Forum on March 20, 1971, when he met his brother, Hockey Hall of Famer Ken Dryden, and became the first siblings to oppose each other in goal in NHL history. Each Dryden gave up two goals as Montreal won, 5-2. Dave Dryden, who was six years older than Ken, started the game but Montreal opted to go with veteran Rogie Vachon, so Buffalo coach Punch Imlach pulled Dave Dryden two minutes into the game.

When Vachon was injured, Ken Dryden took over the Montreal net. So Imlach put Dave Dryden back on the ice for Buffalo. The brothers met again on Oct. 28, 1972, in a 3-3 tie at the Forum that saw Buffalo enter with a 5-0-3 record while Montreal was 6-0-3.

Dave Dryden left Buffalo in 1974 for the World Hockey Association, playing one season for the Chicago Cougars and four for the Edmonton Oilers. He finished seventh all-time among WHA goalies in games played (242) and wins (112).

Dryden finished his career back in the NHL with the Oilers in 1979-80, and his final two pro seasons were spent as a teammate of a young Wayne Gretzky. He is widely credited as the designer of the modern day goaltending mask consisting of a fiberglass mask combined with a cage, after most masked goalies in the '60s and '70s wore full fiberglass against their faces.

After his hockey career ended, the Hamilton native settled in Oakville for a career in education and spent many years as an elementary school principal. He was also a major volunteer and board member for the charity that his parents founded in 1970, Sleeping Children Around the World. It provides bed kits to children in developing countries. It is the charity where donations can be made in his name.

Dryden is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra, as well as two children, six grandchildren, his brother and a sister. Services will be Sunday in Oakville.