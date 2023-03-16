We'll never forget the springs of 2006 and 2007, when Stanley Cup dreams enveloped Buffalo and a pair of Sabres teams became franchise icons for the ages.

What we didn't know at the time was the kind of post-hockey careers in many aspects of the game players on those teams were building. The momentum keeps growing. Just last week, former co-captain Daniel Briere was named interim general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers.

That's three members of those Sabres who are now NHL GMs. Three out of 32. It's Briere, Chris Drury with the New York Rangers and Mike Grier with the San Jose Sharks.

"Originally, Danny kind of got into the business side of things (spending five years running the ECHL's Maine Mariners) so he's really been groomed for this process," said former Sabres enforcer Andrew Peters, who has spent many years in broadcasting and podcasting. "He has that kind of mind. He's super smart, obviously passionate, driven. He's got a good head on his shoulders. To me, he's exactly what Philadelphia needs right now."

"I always thought we had super high IQ on that team," winger Thomas Vanek said in January while in town for Ryan Miller's jersey retirement. "I remember I was a young kid and Chris Drury would talk to me just like I had played 10 years in the league. Same with Mike Grier, same with Teppo Numminen. I loved talking hockey, I loved talking new faceoff plays, ideas, it was just all about hockey talk. So I'm not surprised that all those guys are in a position they are now."

The new gig, of course, means Briere will be high atop the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night watching the Flyers meeting the Sabres for the first time as the GM. Briere took to the airwaves immediately Sunday at 8:30 a.m., holding a video call with Philadelphia reporters when his appointment was announced following the firing of Chuck Fletcher.

Briere admitted he was pondering such a moment during his playing days.

"I probably started doing that a little deeper when I got to Buffalo, the way that (Sabres GM) Darcy Regier kind of built a young team that went to a couple back-to-back conference finals," Briere said. "I came (to Philadelphia), learned a lot under Paul Holmgren as well, where we were a lot closer maybe when I arrived to winning the Stanley Cup ... and how he was able to rebuild that team."

Briere led the Flyers to the Cup final in 2010 vs. Chicago, and beat the Sabres in a first-round series in 2011 in Buffalo's last trip to the playoffs. He studied Marc Bergevin in Montreal in 2014 while helping the Canadiens to an Eastern Conference final and then finished his career in 2015 in Colorado under GM Joe Sakic. The Avalanche, of course, have rebuilt their franchise and won their third Cup last June.

"I was there very early in the process when that rebuild was being made," Briere said of Colorado. "I'd like to think that I was able to help some of the young guys because I was at the end of my career, more of in leadership role, little less responsibilities on the ice."

Briere's first week on the job has been a whirlwind. He immediately flew to Florida to attend his first NHL GM meetings and had his initial crisis, issuing a statement denouncing the actions of his son, Carson, who was seen on a viral video pushing a woman's wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a pub in Erie, Pa., where he plays hockey for Mercyhurst University.

The normally intimidating task of joining the NHL's GM room in Florida was easily softened by familiar faces.

"There's some comfort in there trying to do deals or things with people you know and have a comfort level with," Grier told the Athletic this week. "Danny is a nice guy but we called him 'Sneaky B' when we played. So I'm sure he'll do what's necessary and right for his franchise."

Drury is going for it in '23

Briere and Grier are in the midst of heavy rebuilds – and Briere made headlines in Philadelphia by using that word when Fletcher would not. Drury, meanwhile, is all in this spring, pushing to get the Rangers their first Cup since 1994 by making mega trades for St. Louis' Vladimir Tarasenko and South Buffalo native Patrick Kane of Chicago.

"It's awesome because it shows you how bad he wants to win," Peters said of Drury. "Whether he gets it done this year or not, you're never going to look at Chris Drury's attempts and say it's not because they didn't make the right moves. ... He's done a masterful job."

"It's not surprising, he knows what it takes to win," Miller said of Drury during his induction into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame last year. "And he's very competitive. It seemed like he was destined for that kind of job for sure. I guess when we look back on it more, I think that you realize, 'Oh, yeah, that makes sense.' Some guys do have that coaching vibe. And some guys do have that management or development vibe. So Chris definitely had that more quiet, contributor kind of thing."

Drury left the Sabres for the Rangers in free agency in 2007, and the Connecticut native always said it was a homecoming. And now he has the chair to run the franchise.

"Think about this. He can win with the Rangers, the team he grew up with," Peters said. "That was his team. All he's done is win. Little League World Series, a Stanley Cup (in Colorado), rookie of the year, with the Sabres. He's a Yankees guy, wore No. 23 just like Don Mattingly. Then got to captain the Rangers. Are you kidding me? I couldn't think of a greater dream for Chris Drury, which is why I'm rooting so heavily for the Rangers."

Grier's history-making hiring

Grier's playing days included a stint in San Jose and he made history last summer when he was named the NHL's first Black GM. There's family history there: His father, Bobby, was a longtime NFL executive and his brother, Chris, has been the general manager of the Miami Dolphins since 2016.

After his playing days, Mike Grier worked with Drury in New York as a hockey operations adviser spanning off-ice workouts and player development in both the NHL and AHL, and as an assistant coach with Lindy Ruff in New Jersey.

Asked about the ex-Sabres factor, Grier said it was no surprise to him at all.

"Darcy's got to get some credit for it," Grier said of Regier, Buffalo's GM from 1997-2013. "Our team was successful because we worked hard, we enjoyed the game, we competed hard. But I think we all thought the game at a pretty good level and believed in teamwork and chemistry that formed when he brought us all together.

"We were probably better than the sum of our parts, just because everyone bought in and we had a great culture there."

Lots of roles in present, future

There's not just general managers coming off these teams either.

Adam Mair is the Sabres' director of player development. Jay McKee has been a longtime head coach in the Ontario Hockey League. Peters and Martin Biron moved into broadcasting. Brian Campbell is an adviser in hockey operations for the Chicago Blackhawks. Miller has worked with the NHL on its competition committee and as a consultant for goaltending equipment standards.

Numminen spent three years as an assistant coach with the Sabres.

Daniel Paille, who went on to win a Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, is in his fourth season as an assistant coach at Canisius College, which is hosting Holy Cross on Saturday night in LECOM Harborcenter in the Atlantic Hockey championship game for a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

"Maybe you don't necessarily have to win a Cup, but I think you have to have played on teams that are successful," Peters said. "You learn to understand the dynamic and a good culture, which all these guys you're talking about had in Buffalo, but they also went on and had it elsewhere, too."

Former players and many around the organization think Miller is the next ex-Sabre who could ascend. But his children are young and he now has heavy roots in California. Players like Miller, Vanek, Jason Pominville and Derek Roy have families and made a lot of money in their careers. They can take time to make choices for their futures. But they have three great role models to follow who have quickly climbed the ladder in NHL management.

"Danny and Chris were the stars of the team but Mike Grier could have very easily been the captain, too," Peters said. "There wasn't a guy on our team that looked at Mike Grier and thought he was not a leader. The guy just reeked leadership. He's not at the top of the lists statistically but he was at the top of the list when it came to value to the team. What it boils down to, when you look at all three of these guys, is character. That's what they all have."