Dan Girardi's coaching a 'fresh perspective' for Sabres' struggling defensemen

The capacity crowd inside Madison Square Garden roared as Dan Girardi was introduced prior to the ceremonial puck drop Oct. 29, 2019.
Girardi, then recently retired following 13 seasons as a shutdown defenseman, is revered by New York Rangers fans for the fearlessness and tenacity he brought to the ice across 11 years in red, white and blue. The Welland, Ont., native finished his career as the NHL’s all-time leader in blocked shots and averaged 25:59 of ice time in 20 games during the franchise’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2015.
Girardi wasn’t sure where his post-playing career would take him following that celebration in Manhattan. A job offer from longtime friend, Matt Ellis, and the firing of former Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger last week, has set the stage for an unlikely return to Madison Square Garden.
Girardi, who was elevated to interim assistant coach upon Krueger’s firing, will make his NHL coaching debut behind the visitors’ bench when the Rangers host the Sabres on Monday night.
“Going back to MSG, never would have guessed in a million years that the first time I go back there is coaching another team and the first game I’m coaching as well,” said Girardi, 36. “It’s definitely something I didn’t see coming and didn’t really realize it until the game (against Boston) got canceled the other day. It’s definitely going to be a pretty surreal atmosphere and going into that rink anyways for the boys is always fun to play in.”
The temporary assignment presents a significant challenge for Girardi. The Sabres’ defensemen, particularly former first overall draft pick Rasmus Dahlin, have performed poorly since the two-week Covid-19 pause last month. During a 13-game winless streak, Buffalo ranks last in the NHL in suppressing shot quality at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.
Defensemen haven’t been strong enough on the forecheck or in front of their own net. Breakout passes have become an issue and a lack of confidence has led to failures in the offensive zone. Girardi, beloved by former teammates for his selflessness and unwavering work ethic, will provide a calming voice and different perspective to a group that is lacking confidence.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for me to come in, you know, a guy that’s been out of the game only a year and a half and has followed it really closely,” said Girardi, who retired in September 2019. “So, a fresh perspective from the outside and someone the guys can probably relate to. A lot of the guys obviously know me from playing against me and kind of know what type of attitude and how I played.
“I do like to keep it light a little bit. Obviously, the situation we come into here is a little tough, but you can’t worry about all that, what happened. We’re very excited about the opportunity that’s coming Monday at MSG, kind of a fresh little start here.”
Former assistant coach Steve Smith, who was fired along with Krueger, was respected by the Sabres’ defensemen. He won three Stanley Cups with the Edmonton Oilers and commanded position meetings with his honest approach.
Yet, most Sabres defensemen experienced a steep regression in Year 2 under Krueger.
Dahlin, still only 20 years old, has a league-worst minus-28 rating in 29 games and is failing to use his improved strength to prevent forwards from reaching the scoring areas around Buffalo’s net. Henri Jokiharju, a 21-year-old former first-round draft pick, has been a healthy scratch in six of the past eight games after appearing in all 69 games last season. According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Jokiharju ranked third among qualifying Buffalo defensemen in on-ice 5-on-5 shot quality suppression in 2019-20. Rasmus Ristolainen has a minus-15 goal differential at 5-on-5 when not on the ice with Jake McCabe.
The group was hit hard by injuries to McCabe and Will Borgen, a 24-year-old who has missed the past 15 games with a fractured forearm. But General Manager Kevyn Adams’ evaluation led him to bring in a different voice after Smith had worked with the Sabres’ defensemen since the start of the 2018-19 season under former coach Phil Housley.
Girardi, who joined the Sabres as a development coach in November, was the choice to join interim coach Don Granato’s staff for the rest of the season.
“It’s going to help him for sure and bode well that he did just play in the league,” said Sabres winger Kyle Okposo, who played against Girardi. “He was partners with Ryan McDonagh for a lot of his career in New York and I know firsthand those guys were not fun to play against. He knows what it takes to play in the game and he knows the intricacies of the game, so I have no doubt that he is going to be a great teacher for our young defensemen. We’ve got a few back there who have a ton of room to grow, and I think Dan’s going to help a lot in that regard.”
Girardi blocked 1,913 shots and accumulated 264 points while averaging 21:33 of ice time across 927-regular season games. His 143 playoff games – 30th all-time among defensemen when he retired – included three conference finals and one Stanley Cup Final appearance. Girardi, an all-star in 2012, was paired with McDonagh during the Rangers’ Presidents’ Trophy season in 2014-15.
Girardi was not behind the bench for Granato’s first game because he had to serve a mandatory quarantine. Finally, after clearing protocols, Girardi was on the ice for practice Friday. There were no stern talks with defensemen about individual performance. His focus is on working with Granato and Ellis to fix all that’s gone wrong with the Sabres’ game, particularly at 5-on-5.
However, Girardi’s work with the young defensemen, particularly Dahlin, will be under the microscope in the final 27 games.
“He’s willing, first day we had him, he like, ‘Hey, anything you got for me, let me know,’ ” Girardi said of Dahlin. “He’s willing to listen, willing to learn and wants to be taught, which is a great trait to have as a young guy in the league. Obviously, it hadn’t been the greatest year for him; it’s no secret. But he’s willing to try anything he can, learn different things. … It’s all about building the confidence in these guys.”