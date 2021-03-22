Dan Girardi's coaching a 'fresh perspective' for Sabres' struggling defensemen

“It’s going to help him for sure and bode well that he did just play in the league,” said Sabres winger Kyle Okposo, who played against Girardi. “He was partners with Ryan McDonagh for a lot of his career in New York and I know firsthand those guys were not fun to play against. He knows what it takes to play in the game and he knows the intricacies of the game, so I have no doubt that he is going to be a great teacher for our young defensemen. We’ve got a few back there who have a ton of room to grow, and I think Dan’s going to help a lot in that regard.”